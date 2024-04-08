Disney+ Is Changing Forever This Summer by Removing One Key Feature

Disney streaming is about to change forever.

Related: Disneyland Begins Crackdown on Park Admission, All Guests Subject to Testing

The Walt Disney Company launched Disney+ back in 2019, forever changing the streaming landscape. Other platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video have dominated the industry for years, but Disney+ has changed everything. Now, fans can stream all of their favorite Disney films and television series from the comfort of their own home. Disney+ acts as the central hub for thousands of hours of content, connecting some of Disney’s largest brands and franchises like EPSN, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm.

Fans can stream some of the most popular Star Wars titles on Disney+, like Andor, Asohka, and The Mandalorian, as well as recent Marvel releases like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Disney+ is also bolstered by an excellent selection of extra content not typically associated with the Disney brand. Earlier this year, Talor Swift’s The Eras Tour was released on Disney+, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most-streamed titles. Disney reportedly acquired the rights to stream the concert for $75 million.

However, Disney+ is set to change forever this summer, with a very unpopular update on the way.

Related: Official: Iconic Carousel of Progress To Be Changed at Disney World

As streaming services continue to rise in popularity, these platforms are continuing to beef up security and password sharing. This trend first started with Netflix and is slowly starting to affect other platforms, like Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced it would be cracking down on password sharing soon, with the company confirming this change will take place in 2024.

According to reports, Disney+ users can expect password sharing to end in June. After this new update, users will have to start paying for every member outside their household.

The Disney+ Basic plan costs $7.99/month. This plan has advertisements and does not allow downloads. Disney+ Premium is priced at $14.99/month and includes higher-quality audio, up to 10 downloads, and does not feature advertisements. This crackdown on password sharing has proven to be incredibly unpopular among Netflix users and will undoubtedly be criticized by Disney+ users as well.

Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Unites Several Mando-Verse Characters

This impending crackdown on password sharing will undoubtedly affect millions of users worldwide. Password sharing has become commonplace in the world of streaming, with users trying every way they can to save money. It makes financial sense to let other family members use the same password, especially if they reside in the same household. However, this type of activity comes as a major loss for Disney and other streaming companies like Netflix.

The Walt Disney Company first announced it would be cracking down on password sharing late last year, with the new protocol already affecting users located in Canada. A change like this one will undoubtedly be controversial for many users, and considering how Disney+ has been unprofitable since it launched nearly five years ago, it will be interesting to see how this impending crackdown on password sharing affects the platform’s bottom line.

Do you have a Disney+ account? What’s your favorite thing to stream on Disney+?