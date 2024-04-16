“Fresh Start,” Johnny Depp Finally Speaks Out Amid ‘Pirates’ Controversy

It’s been quite some time since actor Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight, especially as the ongoing Pirates of the Caribbean controversy continues.

In an eagerly anticipated moment for fans and film enthusiasts alike, Deadline reported that Johnny Depp has broken his silence and emerged back into the limelight, presenting his new film at the UK premiere. The event marked a reunion between Depp and director Terry Gilliam, igniting excitement among attendees and signaling a promising return to the big screen for the acclaimed actor.

The reunion took place on the red carpet of the UK premiere of French filmmaker Maïwenn’s historical drama Jeanne du Barry, where Depp, accompanied by director Terry Gilliam, made a memorable appearance. Gilliam, known for directing Depp in cult classics such as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009), playfully teased Depp for his tardiness, injecting humor into the event. However, the jovial atmosphere quickly turned to admiration as Gilliam likened Depp to “the new Jackie Chan,” a nod to the actor’s dedication to his craft evident through physical transformations for roles. Depp, embracing Gilliam in a warm embrace, reciprocated the jest by introducing the director as “Mr. Tim Burton,” a playful nod to another esteemed collaborator.

Despite the lighthearted banter, the event carried weight as Depp took a moment to engage with aspiring filmmakers from the Ghetto Film School in London, showcasing his commitment to nurturing emerging talent within the industry. The interaction underscored Depp’s enduring influence and willingness to support the next generation of storytellers.

At the heart of the premiere was Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, a lavish costume drama that captivated audiences with its tale set in the Court of Versailles. Depp, who plays King Louis XV opposite Maïwenn’s titular character, expressed his initial surprise at being approached for the role, reflecting on his humble origins and the journey that led him to portray French royalty.

“It made no sense to me,” Depp candidly shared with the audience, recounting his initial reaction to the offer. Yet, his collaboration with Maïwenn underscored the director’s vision and courage in casting him for the pivotal role, marking a testament to the transformative power of storytelling.

Frank Valchiria shared a video where we can see interactions between Johnny Depp and Maïwenn.

As Depp graced the premiere alongside Maïwenn, the event resonated as a celebration of cinematic artistry and collaboration. With his new film poised for release, Depp’s return to the spotlight heralds a fresh chapter in his storied career, reaffirming his status as a versatile and captivating performer.

Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean, or is he done with the Disney franchise?

With Jeanne Du Barry set for its release and Depp directing Modi, which stars Al Pacino, there’s been plenty on the plate for the beloved entertainer. Of course, that’s not even counting his music career with his band, Hollywood Vampires, which stars Joe Perry and Alice Cooper.

That being said, the elephant in the room when it comes to Johnny Depp is his potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the two entities had a fallout amid his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp’s performance brings a captivating blend of eccentricity, wit, and charm to the character, making Captain Jack Sparrow one of the most memorable characters in modern cinema. Depp has credited his inspiration for the role to a combination of sources, including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, whose swagger and rockstar persona influenced Sparrow’s demeanor, and the legendary cartoon character Pepe Le Pew for his unique physicality and mannerisms.

While fans have held out hope for a while now that he’d somehow make a return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, the truth is that it likely isn’t in the cards. If Depp did return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it would only be as a cameo role, barring something unforeseen and a change of heart and plans from Disney.

Instead, Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that Disney is moving forward with a reboot, which means that we won’t see Johnny Depp take on any significant role in the new story. Fans have expressed backlash towards the thought of a POTC film made without Captain Jack Sparrow, but that allegedly hasn’t stopped Disney from moving forward with the idea.

What do you think of Johnny Depp finally making his big return? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!