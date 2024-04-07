Dwayne Johnson Regrets Endorsing President Joe Biden

While Dwayne Johnson remains a prominent public and pop culture figure, he has looked back and regretted some political statements he made in recent years.

First gaining fame as a WWE Superstar, Dwayne Johnson is now one of the most famous movie stars of all time, grossing billions of dollars with movies like San Andreas (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), Jungle Cruise (2021) with Emily Blunt, Moana (2016) as Maui, Fast X (2023) as Luke Hobbs, and the Jumanji franchise with Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

However, things have slowed down a bit for the man formerly known solely as The Rock, leading to Johnson looking back on some things he has said and done in the past. And there is one particular political statement that the Black Adam (2022) star truly regrets.

Dwayne Johnson Endorsing Anyone “Tears [Him] Up In His Guts”

In an interview with FOX News, the Scorpion King (2002) actor opened up about his political regrets of the past, specifically talking about the endorsement he made in 2020 for current President Joe Biden:

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that. I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that… but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.”

The People’s Champ continued:

“The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

Despite this response to the current state of the nation, Johnson has reiterated that he has no desire to run for office, despite fellow former professional wrestlers Jesse Ventura and Glenn Jacobs (Kane) having successful careers in politics. It looks like the future established in The Young Rock may have been fictional after all.

Do you agree with Dwayne Johnson’s sentiment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.