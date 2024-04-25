Disney World Hides Accidental X-Rated Image From Guests

An infamous spot at Walt Disney World has been covered up.

Walt Disney World is no stranger to controversy, with many suggestive and otherwise inappropriate images being scrubbed clean from the resort. Disney has a knack for accidentally designing and developing buildings and structures that resemble human anatomy, with one of the most excellent examples being a very phallic piece of rockwork in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Disney has now removed another very suggestive image from EPCOT, this time from The Land Pavilion.

Guests will find a near-limitless amount of fun activities to enjoy and explore during their time at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, with each of the four theme parks having something for everyone. Magic Kingdom is arguably the resort’s most iconic park, featuring the largest selection of classic dark rides and thrilling roller coasters.

Legendary locations like Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and Fantasyland can all be found here, with even more exciting projects on the horizon. Adrenaline junkies should look no further than Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where intense attractions like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror can be found. For a more relaxing and immersive experience, guests can visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which is centered on wildlife and nature.

EPCOT is the most unique theme park in Walt Disney World and is home to many incredible experiences, ranging from thrill rides like Test Track to incredibly immersive simulators like Soarin’ Around the World. While there’s a ton of fun to be had, at its core, EPCOT seeks to educate, offering lessons on American history, agriculture, conservation, and communication.

Following EPCOT’s massive transformation project, which is set to be finalized this summer, the park is now split up into four distinct lands: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. Each of these four areas is packed with attractions and activities for guests to enjoy. Guests will find The Land Pavilion in World Nature, a hub dedicated to educating guests about agriculture and the world they live in. This location houses popular attractions like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land.

The most remarkable example of EPCOT’s mission to educate can be found in the giant “EPCOT ball” at the entrance of the park. This massive sphere is called Spaceship Earth and teaches guests about the history of language and communication. Several films can also be viewed at EPCOT that offer information about various countries, cultures, and even planet Earth itself. Awesome Planet is one of these films, and while educational, this attraction is often overshadowed by its entrance.

Disney describes Awesome Planet as an immersive and spectacular educational film that reveals the true beauty of the Earth. However, only a few guests can make it past the front entrance, with Disney accidentally placing a rather suggestive image on the walls. Guests pass through a tunnel to get to the theater for Awesome Planet, with the walls covered in a beautiful rug mosaic.

Unfortunately, part of this mosaic looks quite a lot like the male anatomy, with the wall becoming infamous within the Walt Disney World community. For years, guests have been poking fun and cracking jokes about the infamous “rug wall” that leads into Awesome Planet.

This wall has been a part of the park for years, with it becoming a popular spot to take pictures. Fans have come to know this area of EPCOT as the “penis wall,” and while we can see what Disney was going for, it’s certainly hard to deny the uncanny resemblance.

In a surprising turn of events, however, Disney has covered up this wall, blocking it off completely. This development was confirmed by Twitter user @DisneyOnParade, who shared two images for comparison.

I must be an official influencer now, my Disney penis post yesterday made this happens today. 😳🍆 #Epcot pic.twitter.com/X9qThUJbxQ — Buzz Bradley 🌐 (@DisneyOnParade) April 16, 2024

Several colorful tarps now cover the entrance to Awesome Planet, with the area being roped off to guests. A small sign reads, ” The Harvest Theater is Closed.” It’s not been confirmed why this theater is roped off to guests, but it’s most likely due to a private event being held there.

Regardless, it’s pretty funny such an infamous and inappropriate part of the Walt Disney World Resort has finally been covered, indicating Disney is now aware of the suggestive nature of the wall. As we stated earlier, this is not the first time EPCOT has encountered a problem with its design choices.

Fans made fun of a specific spot in the Morocco portion of EPCOT’s World Showcase Pavilion for quite some time. From the front, all guests could see was a humble little building. From the side, however, it became obvious why guests loved this area so much.

The resemblance to the male anatomy is undeniable, with jokes spreading like wildfire online. The laughs eventually came to an end after Disney realized its mistake, with the area being patched up permanently. Even aside from these suggestive images being covered up, EPCOT has undergone the most significant changes of any of the theme parks at Walt Disney World.

Over the last several years, EPCOT has been completely transformed, with Walt Disney Imagineering creating and adding unbelievable new areas and attractions for guests to explore. The list of new expansions at EPCOT includes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling and immersive roller coaster; Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, a relaxing walkthrough experience; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a 3D extravaganza based on the classic Pixar film.

Cosmic Rewind opened in 2022 and marked the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT, ushering in a new age for the iconic theme park. Things continue to get more exciting later in 2024, with Test Track closing for its overhaul this summer.

This large-scale project was announced during The Walt Disney Company’s D23 event, with Disney revealing that it would refurbish the fast-paced thrill ride for the second time. The original Test Track opened in 1999, teaching guests about the production cycle of motor vehicles and the testing they are required to undergo.

Test Track closed in 2012, reopening later that same year as Test Track, only this time the attraction featured a brand-new look and story. Now, guests were tasked with designing their own vehicles in an attempt to reach the highest scores in several categories, including efficiency and power.

This version was still popular, but for many guests, the “new” ride immediately felt dated. This version of Test Track operated for over a decade until Disney announced it would once again be overhauling this troublesome EPCOT attraction. Test Track will close on June 17, 2024, with information regarding the refurbishment being quite scarce. Disney has kept its plans for this third version of Test Track under wraps, and while somewhat frustrating, guests are quite excited about what could be changed.

EPCOT isn’t the only theme park going through changes in 2924 at the Walt Disney World Resort, with Magic Kingdom set to receive one of its biggest upgrades of all time. While the new attraction does not have an official opening date just yet, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime this June.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was announced by Disney back in 2020, with initial work on the project starting sometime in 2018. Disney revealed it would be permanently closing Splash Mountain, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s versions shutting down forever in 2023.

The decision to close Splash Mountain comes after decades of backlash regarding the attraction and Song of the South (1946), the film the ride was based on. Song of the South is by far Disney’s most controversial feature-film release in the company’s history, with the movie prompting protests and outrage for years. The film itself is commended for its exceptional beauty and mixture of live-action and animation but has been criticized for its portrayal of African Americans.

As a result, fans will not find any official copies of Song of the South available for purchase online, nor will they find the film streaming on Disney+. Disney effectively erased the movie from its collection, putting Splash Mountain, one of Disney’s most iconic and legendary theme park rides of all time, in quite a tricky spot.

It was debated for a long time if Disney would ever actually shut down Splash Mountain, which is considered a quintessential piece of Disney theme park history. Other rides considered to be of the same caliber include Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain, all of which will most likely never close.

However, Splash Mountain was different, taking characters, music, and settings straight from Disney’s Song of the Song. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seeks to rectify the troubled history of the former ride, offering guests a brand-new experience featuring the titular Princess Tiana herself. The ride takes place after the events of the original film, where Tiana guides guests along an exciting new journey filled with all of her friends.

Not much is known about the ride’s story or the attraction’s interior sections, but Splash Mountain’s exterior has already been transformed into a stunning New Orleans bayou.

