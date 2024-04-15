New Disney Signage Demands Guests “Leave Immediately”, Thousands Obey Policy

If you are someone who does not want to be recorded while you are visiting Disneyland, the theme park’s response is to tell you to simply leave, immediately.

When guests purchase a ticket to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the theme parks, they automatically consent to being filmed and having their photograph taken. Disney has security cameras set up across all of their theme parks to ensure that things are operating smoothly and that all guests are safe and protected, but the footage that is typically taken is not used for much beyond security purposes.

That being said, it appears that there was recently filming in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, and guests were heavily warned about it.

Disney fan and guest Matt DH shared the signage, stating: “Signs posted around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland warn guests that if they do not want to be recorded (audio and video), they should leave the area immediately, as research is being conducted by Walt Disney Imagineering.”

Signs posted around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland warn guests that if they do not want to be recorded (audio and video), they should leave the area immediately, as research is being conducted by Walt Disney Imagineering. pic.twitter.com/wXnmGJOIrS — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) April 15, 2024

The sign reads, “Notice of audiovisual capture. This area is being used to capture audiovisual footage in connection with research being conducted by Walt Disney Imagineering. By being in. this area, you consent to being recorded as part of this research, and Walt Disney Imagineering, its parent, affiliate, and subsidiary companies may use any such audio and/or video recordings of you for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, non-identifiable sentiment analysis, without compensation to you. If you do not wish to be recorded, you should leave this area immediately. Thank you.”

This is not something that Disney guests typically see when entering any of the lands at Disneyland Park, but since the recordings can be used for any purpose in any way, guests must be alerted to consent to give away their likeness for no cost.

This signage may cause issues for guests who are looking to enter Batuu to visit Oga’s Cantina to grab a drink, or perhaps your Disney Genie+ selections have you ready to board Smuggler’s Run or Rise of the Resistance — if you want to enjoy the land but you want to do so without it being recorded for public use by Disney, you will not be able to. This essentially cuts out the entire land for thousands of guests.

It has not been stated for how long this recording will be going on for at Disneyland, but guests visiting should keep their eyes peeled for this signage if the filming and recording is something that you do not want to be a part of. There is also a chance that we can see the sign in other lands like Fantasyland or Adventureland, if Walt Disney Imagineering would like to do further work.

One other instance in which a sign like this was last seen was also at Disneyland, when Ernesto from Encanto was introduced during Oogie Boogie Bash. Essentially, Disney is using their guests as a focus group!

It should also be noted that Disney has not reduced the rate of their tickets due to this filming, and if you do not want to be recorded, and you leave Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge but want to explore Batuu, you will not be compensated.

What Will You Miss Out On If You Forgo Batuu?

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, guests can dive into the immersive world of Star Wars and engage in a variety of exciting experiences. They can take the controls of the legendary Millennium Falcon in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where they’ll embark on a daring smuggling mission.

For an epic adventure, visitors can join the Resistance in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a groundbreaking attraction that puts them in the midst of a battle against the First Order. At Savi’s Workshop, guests can craft their own custom lightsaber, while the Droid Depot offers the opportunity to build a personalized astromech droid companion.

Oga’s Cantina provides a lively atmosphere for enjoying exotic beverages and galactic-inspired snacks, while the shops and marketplaces of Batuu offer unique Star Wars merchandise and dining options. Throughout Galaxy’s Edge, guests may encounter beloved Star Wars characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren, adding to the immersive experience of this captivating land.

Additionally, Oga’s Cantina now has drinks available from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which is now closed in Disney World as well as an all-new firework show in Galaxy’s Edge.

Have you ever seen signage like this at the Disney parks?