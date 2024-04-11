Disney Retires ‘Aladdin’ Narrative Permanently, Unveils Fresh Storyline

If you are ready to hop on a magic carpet to fly to Agrabah, a word of warning, there is a big change going on in the palace.

Aladdin is one of the classic animated Disney film released in 1992. It was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker and produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation. The voice cast includes Scott Weinger as Aladdin, the beloved Robin Williams as the Genie, Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine, and Jonathan Freeman as the villainous Jafar.

The storyline follows the adventures of a young street urchin named Aladdin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine and finds a magical lamp containing a genie who grants him three wishes. Aladdin uses his wishes to win Jasmine’s heart and thwart the evil plans of the sorcerer Jafar.

The live-action adaptation of Aladdin was released in 2019, directed by Guy Ritchie. It stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith as the Genie. The storyline remains largely faithful to the original animated film, with some adjustments and additions such as Jasmine’s song Speechless.

Both the animated and live-action versions of Aladdin were popular for Disney. The animated film was a massive success, both critically and commercially, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1992 and winning two Academy Awards. The live-action adaptation also performed well at the box office, grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. While opinions on the live-action version varied, it generally received positive reviews for its performances and visual effects, with Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie being particularly praised.

In the Disney parks, the story of Aladdin also lives on with magic carpet rides being present everywhere from Magic Kingdom to Disneyland Paris.

In Disneyland Paris, you can hop on a magic carpet at Walt Disney Studios Park, but the ride is about to undergo a major change. Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Works has shared that a new entrance and storyline will be coming to the Flying Carpets Over Agrabah attraction.

[News] ⚠️ Brand new entrance / new story for Flying Carpets over Agrabah attraction! ⚠️ ➡️ Changes includes removal of cinema-themed structures, a new shelter & an updated entrance sign!

DLP Works shared more information on Instagram, stating:

➡️ A permit filed last January reveals the design of the new shelter for this iconic studio attraction.

➡️ It appears that the theme of a film shoot is being abandoned in favor of a more generic theme.

➡️ The square metal entrance structures referencing cinema are being demolished and replaced by a purple shelter.

➡️ A new attraction entrance sign will also be erected without the iconic cinema clapboard.

➡️ Most of the decor around the attraction, including the Genie and his camera, will also be removed in favor of vegetated areas.

➡️ This new entrance is part of the overhaul of the Walt Disney Studios Park, as part of a renewal and thus a new theme for the entire park. #WDS2

Initially, riders would traverse through a behind-the-scenes area strewn with props and film gear before emerging onto a vibrant “on set” space against the grand Agrabah backdrop. The attraction seamlessly blends elements of Middle Eastern aesthetics reminiscent of Adventureland with the utilitarian, industrial look of studio sets and props, effectively conveying the illusion of a bustling film production environment. Even when you enter the ride, you see Genie holding a movie-style clapper that reads “now in production” fitting into the film aesthetic of the theme park.

Now, that plot line will be discarded for something more generic, likely like the Magic Kingdom version of the ride which just allows guests to take a ride on a magic carpet like Aladdin and Jasmine.

If you want a closer look at the ride, Disneyland Paris Treasures has a full walkthrough.

At Disneyland Paris, there are a ton of construction changes that are going on right now, especially at Walt Disney Studios Park. Right now, there is a Frozen land being added to the park, as well as a new Tangled spinner attraction. Additionally, Studio 1, the park entrance, will be shutting down for a one-year refurbishment this month.

Do you think this new plot change for the Aladdin attraction at Disneyland Paris is a smart movie? Should Disney have stayed more original on the ride, or is generic the way to go?