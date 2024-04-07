Bugs Take over Disney Hotel Room, Guests Left on Their Own

Walt Disney World Resort promises a world-class guest experience at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. Sometimes, Disney cast members even surprise guests with “magical moments” to make their vacations more memorable.

Unfortunately, the social media era destroyed some of these secret experiences. Disney cast members stopped giving guests who violated the theme park dress code free t-shirts after a TikTok trend encouraged dressing inappropriately for a free souvenir. Some rides no longer offer certificates for little ones to bring back when they’re tall enough because too many guests abused them as free Lightning Lane passes.

Increasing awareness of “magical moments” has made some cast members less likely to surprise guests, whether randomly or to compensate for a negative experience. Many Walt Disney World Resort guests must stand up for themselves to receive compensation for Disney’s mistakes.

This week, one Walt Disney World Resort guest shared their story about getting stuck in an elevator at Disney’s Pop Century Resort and not receiving any compensation. TikToker @cali.thedisneymama responded with her experience, demanding a resolution for an inhabitable room at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort.

“Let me tell you about the time I stayed at a Value Resort and there were worms in my room,” Cali began. “I think Florida had just had a storm, and the worms were coming in from outside.”

The guest immediately knew she couldn’t stay in the room.

“Listen, I am a person who’s going to get what they pay for,” she continued. “I know Value Resorts are supposed to be the cheaper option, but I didn’t pay for there to be worms in my Resort. Luckily, I had family there. I stayed with my family that night.”

Cali went to the front desk the next day to explain her situation. She requested to be refunded for the previous night and given a different room or moved to a Moderate Resort hotel.

“Listen, there’s worms in my room,” she told the Disney Resort cast member. “I don’t know if you feel comfortable sleeping with worms, but I’m not doing that. That’s not happening.”

The front desk moved Cali’s family into a room at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, a Moderate Resort hotel.

“Never let this happen and not say anything,” she concluded. “…If they battle you about it, battle them right back because it’s an inconvenience to get stuck in an elevator. Their machines malfunctioned. You were inconvenienced by it. Speak up. My sister almost missed her flight because her Magical Express didn’t pick her up. She got a whole free trip.”

“And you right!” @magicaltravelswithashlie commented. “Sometimes you gotta bring the attitude out!”

Has anything interrupted your Disney Park or Disney Resort hotel visit? Did you receive compensation? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Resort operations.