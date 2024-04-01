Disney Announces ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live-Action Remake, Johnny Depp to Star

Disney has been steadily busy with their live-action remakes since movies like The Lion King and The Jungle Book exploded into mainstream popularity. These live-action remakes were highly successful and were followed by other greats like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, and Mulan. Now, as the world’s greatest animation studio works on others like Snow White and Moana, it’s also bringing back Johnny Depp in one of the most talked-about animated movies ever made.

Despite most of the movies mentioned above being released decades ago, they still hold a special place in everyone’s hearts. Those movies’ pure nostalgia and fun nature are why they were done with care and passion in a live-action format, making them highly successful. This could be why Disney is so headstrong about continuing this trend of turning their classic animated features into live-action spectacles.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Is Going Live-action

Disney has officially announced that The Nightmare Before Christmas will follow the same route. Bob Iger promised that he would do everything in his power to ensure this next era of Disney would be its best, and what better way than by reviving one of the most beloved movies in the entire catalog?

The Nightmare Before Christmas remake will officially bring back the likes of Tim Burton, who is set to serve as a producer for the new feature. Johnny Depp is also stated to be portraying Jack Skellington, Burton said.

Burton states, “I’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with Johnny, and it is my pleasure to be working with him again, especially on a film that means so much to my career.”

Despite Depp’s issues during his court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, fans worldwide were waiting for Depp to be welcomed back into the Disney world. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is also steadily rising, though we are not likely to see Depp as part of the plan for the next film. Still, many fans want him to return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Fans might have to wait for news that Johnny Depp is joining the Pirates franchise again; everyone can be happy that the man is set to portray one of the best and creepiest heroes from the Disney catalog. Depp did show his singing prowess in Sweeney Todd, and the man is a bonafide rockstar, as he released an album with the late Jeff Beck in July 2022.

We are excited to see what Disney can do with a live-action The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Also, if you made it this far, we applaud you. Have a Happy April Fools’ Day!

