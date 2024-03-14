“Woke” Disney Performer Called Out for Allegedly Grooming Children

Disney has been fighting a long and hard battle against cries of “going woke” amid its battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the latest source of outrage claims the House of Mouse is “grooming children.”

While the focal point of the battle between DeSantis and Disney centers around the Walt Disney World Resort, the company’s other theme parks and various entertainment ventures aren’t free from the diatribe. Recently, a shot of a performer during the Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland California was shared to X (formerly Twitter) by @libsoftiktok, an account that has often posted content around the Walt Disney Company and its supposed “wokeness.”

“I received this from a follower who was just in Disney. They had a grown man dress in women’s clothing as a drag queen and dance for young kids. Disney grooms children.”

I received this from a follower who was just in Disney. They had a grown man dress in women’s clothing as a drag queen and dance for young kids. Disney grooms children. pic.twitter.com/7NnKOEhzWf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024

The comments under the post and in the quote posts are extremely split, with many pointing out that the performer is clearly a woman while others agree with the post from @libsoftiktok.

“Why is this allowed?” @RedWave_Press asked. “Disney is begging to go broke. Follow if you agree.”

“It’s really too bad that my kids may never get to enjoy Disney World. I don’t want to pay thousands of dollars for my kids to see a man in a dress dancing like a creep,” replied @thesonofbran.

“This should be reason to boycott Disney if you aren’t already,”@BarbFreitchie stated.

Others disagreed, calling out the post for disinformation and stirring trouble. “The right needs to do a better job of picking battles. Too often they’re forcing moral outrage for clicks, which risks losing moderates and normies and making the right look joyless and dark. This is not sexual or outrageous,” argued @gay_lumberjack.

As @markderys pointed out, “that is a cis woman even if it was a man or trans woman there is no issue its a MAGIC parade filled with dragons and your biggest issue is the thought of a drag queen?????”

“As much as I wish this company was that progressive… that’s actually a woman. But keep going on about how y’all can always ‘tell the difference,'” responded @the_saltydalty.

Perhaps the most ironic thing about this situation is that oftentimes men and women are often interchangeably cast to portray characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck. While the performer in the photo appears to be a woman, it wouldn’t be the first time the company has had a woman play a male character and vice versa.

Disney has been on the receiving end of the “gone woke” vitriol since denouncing DeSantis and his “Don’t Say Gay” bill back in 2022. Since then, DeSantis has made it his mission to go toe to toe with the House of Mouse and has actively campaigned to remove sanctions and protections the company had in place for its Orlando park.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was disbanded and replaced by DeSantis’s approved Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and many of the anti-LGBTQ+ laws that have been brought forward are targeted towards Walt Disney World’s own employees.

What do you think about Disney? Has it gone “too woke?” Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.