Progressive Shuttle Fleet Set to Transform Disney Guest Experience

Walt Disney World Resort has just announced a gigantic new fleet of transportation buses for guests at the theme park. Is a potential guest experience fix on the way?

Disney World Announces Fleet of New Buses

Walt Disney World is expanding its transportation fleet with 90 new buses featuring upgraded amenities.

NEW: Walt Disney World is introducing more than 90 new buses to its fleet in 2024 – and some of the buses will include new wraps featuring Zootopia, Ratatouille, and more. The buses will replace older models in the fleet and feature updated accessibility features. pic.twitter.com/ywuAnwNn4U — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 28, 2024

These state-of-the-art buses are equipped with charging ports at every seat. They maintain the existing Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring guests remain connected during their travels throughout the theme parks. Disney transportation officials emphasize the necessity of these new buses to efficiently accommodate the increasing number of visitors.

Each of these buses has a capacity of 70 passengers, with approximately 30 of the new fleet already in operation. Ketan Sardeshmukh, Director of Transportation at Walt Disney World, underscores the significance of buses as the most commonly used mode of transportation, offering flexibility and extensive coverage to cater to guests’ travel needs.

Noteworthy enhancements include the buses’ ability to accommodate up to three wheelchairs, facilitating safer and faster transport for all guests. Additionally, the new buses feature seats that automatically fold up, providing more space for boarding and disembarking.

Excitingly, some of the buses will showcase beloved Disney characters and stories such as Chip ‘n’ Dale, Orange Bird, Figment, 101 Dalmatians, Ratatouille, and Zootopia, adding an element of whimsy to the transportation experience.

