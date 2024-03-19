Unofficial Third-Party Vendors Removed From Disneyland Park

Unofficial Disney vendors have exited Disneyland Park.

The Disney parks are infamous for their wide range of special, limited-time events and celebrations. From Christmas-inspired activities to spooky Halloween parties, there’s hardly ever a bad time to visit the Disney theme parks. Disney is still celebrating its 100th anniversary, meaning guests can snag exclusive merchandise when they visit Disney theme parks around the world. This celebration follows Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, another large milestone for The Walt Disney Company.

However, limited-time events also take place at international Disney resorts, with the Disneyland Paris Resort hosting third-party vendors from time to time. Guests can enjoy specially crafted treats from these vendors on a seasonal rotation. These vendors are located in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park and allow guests to explore and try new and unique flavors. Unfortunately, March marks the end of these vendors, as reported by DLP Report.

It’s closing time for the seasonal third party chalets in Fantasyland. They have also been removed from Place de Rémy. Hopefully Disneyland Paris will one day make their own food. Just kidding.

March 17, 2024, was the final date for these third-party vendors, with all temporary tents and locations being removed in the days since. For comparison, DLP Report shared a photo days prior of the lineup of various vendors, with guests crowded around each station. This event is quite popular, allowing guests to try unique food and beverage options not typically offered at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and has become one of Europe’s most popular tourism destinations. The resort is home to two incredible theme parks and a large district dedicated to entertainment, dining, and shopping. While similar to other Disney resorts, Disneyland Paris is unique in its style and atmosphere, with the greatest example being the stunning iteration of Sleeping Beauty Castle at the end of Main Street U.S.A. The resort is currently in the middle of several major refurbishments, with several longstanding locations closing permanently.

