Universal Studios Announces Immediate Closure of Theme Park

Universal Studios has revealed that an entire theme park will be shutting down in Florida.

Universal’s Volcano Bay water park will be closed all day Tuesday, March 19, due to weather concerns. This was confirmed by the Universal Orlando Resort itself in a recent Tweet regarding inclement weather. The water park is home to some truly impressive and exhilarating slides and attractions, such as the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and the Puihi Round Raft Ride, just to name a few.

Universal issued the following statement to guests:

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Tuesday, March 19, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.

Volcano Bay acts as the third park guests can visit during their trip to the Universal Orlando Resort. However, instead of roller coasters and dark rides, Volcano Bay invites guests to cool off from the brutal Florida heat with an immersive water park experience. Volcano Bay first opened in 2017, following in the footsteps of Walt Disney World’s two massive water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach, and has been a big success for the resort. Guests staying at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort are incredibly close to Volcano Bay, allowing them to make the most out of their vacation.

Alongside Volcano Bay, the Universal Orlando Resort features two fantastic theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a dedicated place to shop and eat called Universal CityWalk. However, this is far from where things end, with the Universal Orlando Resort set to expand very soon with Epic Universe.

Epic Universe will act as Universal Orlando’s third theme park and marks one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the company. Epic Universe will bring with it several new lands for guests to explore and dozens of new rides and attractions. Epic Universe will be home to some of the world’s most recognizable brands, like Harry Potter and Super Mario. Epic Universe does not have an official opening date, but Universal has stated it’s planning for a summer 2025 release date.

The new theme park will feature new iterations of Universal’s iconic Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands, as well as an entirely new version of SUPER NINTENDO WOLRD, which first appeared at Universal Studios Japan.

