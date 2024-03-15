‘Star Wars’ Actor Dies Aged 85, Franchise Fans Pay Tribute

Actor Michael Culver has died at the age of 85, The Guardian confirmed.

The publication released an obituary for the actor earlier this week, revealing that the Star Wars actor passed away on February 27, 2024, and is survived by his wife, Amanda Ward, his three children, and four grandchildren.

Culver is best known for his small but iconic role in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980). He played Captain Needa, a member of the Empire who commanded an Imperial Star Destroyer and fought for the Empire in the Battle of Hoth.

His role saw him lose track of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and the Millennium Falcon during the battle. Needa decides to take full responsibility for his failure — but the next viewers see of the character, he is keeling over having been telepathically choked to death with the Force as a punishment by Darth Vader, who remarks, “Apology accepted, Captain Needa.”

Despite his relatively small role in the franchise, Culver became a fan-favorite and drew long lines at conventions. His agent described the Star Wars actor as being “lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him” at a 2019 Star Wars convention in Chicago.

Fans have since paid tribute to the actor on X (formerly known as Twitter). User @MarshallJulius shared his love of the actor’s part in the franchise, writing: “Choked by the passing of iconic Empire Strikes Back actor Michael Culver, 1938-2024. Rarely a week goes by where I don’t find an excuse to say, ‘Apology accepted, Captain Needa.’”

Other than his time in a galaxy far, far away, Culver primarily starred on British television, including The Befrienders, Secret Army, The Adventures of Black Beauty, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, Game Set and Match, The House of Eliott, and Cadfael.

His last screen appearance came in 2008, when Culver reportedly decided to step back from acting to pursue political activism. The Guardian reports that in 2023, he and fellow actor Mark Rylance (The Other Boleyn Girl, Ready Player One) successfully campaigned for a statue of late Iraq War protestor Brian Haw to be added to London’s Imperial War Museum.