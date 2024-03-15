Official: Netflix Replaces ‘Stranger Things’ in Bold Move

As the iconic series Stranger Things gears up for its fifth and final season, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting Netflix’s next big hit.

However, the streaming giant has surprised everyone with an unexpected move: turning to live television. In a groundbreaking deal, Netflix announced that it will become the exclusive new home of WWE RAW beginning in 2025, marking a significant shift in the entertainment landscape.

Starting in January 2025, Netflix will host WWE RAW in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and other select territories, with plans to expand its reach globally over time. This move signifies Netflix’s bold step into the world of live sports entertainment, bringing millions of viewers to its platform each week.

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

The partnership between Netflix and WWE goes beyond just broadcasting RAW. Netflix will also feature WWE’s other flagship shows, including SmackDown and NXT, along with the company’s marquee events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble for viewers internationally. Additionally, Netflix will showcase WWE’s acclaimed documentaries, original series, and future projects internationally, further enriching its content library.

For Netflix, acquiring the rights to WWE programming represents more than just filling the void left by Stranger Things. It’s a strategic move to diversify its content offerings and attract a broader audience. By incorporating live sports entertainment, Netflix aims to cater to wrestling fans while expanding its subscriber base and retaining existing customers.

How Netflix is replacing Stranger Things as its flagship with WWE

The decision to partner with WWE underscores Netflix’s commitment to innovation and adaptation in an ever-evolving media landscape. As traditional television continues to face challenges from streaming services, Netflix is leveraging the popularity and cultural impact of professional wrestling to strengthen its position in the market.

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

Moreover, the collaboration between Netflix and WWE highlights the growing convergence of streaming and live television. With viewers increasingly seeking a variety of content options, this partnership serves as a testament to the importance of flexibility and versatility in the streaming industry. From a viewer’s perspective, the addition of WWE programming to Netflix’s lineup offers an exciting opportunity to access top-tier sports entertainment alongside the platform’s acclaimed original content.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows a group of kids who encounter supernatural forces, government conspiracies, and alternate dimensions, all while searching for their missing friend. The series is known for its nostalgic references to 80s pop culture, its compelling characters, and its suspenseful storyline.

The main cast of Stranger Things includes talented young actors such as Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, who portray the group of friends at the center of the story. Additionally, the series features seasoned actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour in prominent roles as Joyce Byers and Chief Jim Hopper, respectively. These actors bring depth and authenticity to their characters, enhancing the emotional impact of the show.

One of the defining aspects of Stranger Things is its rich ensemble cast, which includes memorable characters like Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with psychokinetic abilities; Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery), initially a typical high school jock who evolves into a beloved hero; and fan-favorite Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo), known for his endearing personality and distinctive lisp. The chemistry among the cast members contributes to the show’s charm and has endeared it to audiences worldwide.

With the show coming to an end, it’s clear that Netflix has new plans, and it involves turning to WWE, a brand that consistently will bring in more than 1.5 million viewers every single Monday night.

