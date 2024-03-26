New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Poster at Disney Amid Reboot Confirmation

Next time you are visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, be sure to check out the latest Pirates of the Caribbean poster to give you a good laugh.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most successful film franchises that Disney has ever created, grossing over $4.5 billion for all five films. Since 2017, Disney fans have been waiting for a sixth film, and now, there is the first new poster for Pirates of the Caribbean at Muppet*Vision 3D in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney reporter Belle (@FiBelleFi) has shared the new Muppet*Vision 3D posters in the attraction queue, and we have see that Pirates of the Amphibian: At Wit’s End starring Kermit the Frog as Captain Jack Sparrow is now in view.

The new posters in Muppetvision 3D are giving me life 😍

Of course, each of these posters are satire, but Disney was certainly playing with IP that they know their guests love, and Pirates of the Caribbean is one of them.

A sixth Pirates of the Caribbean has been heavily rumored, with some saying that Depp will be in the film (after Disney gave him the boot) and others stating that he would not be in it. Now, there is more concrete information regarding the next film from producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has officially announced plans for a “reboot” of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, marking the long-awaited sixth installment.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Bruckheimer discussed both Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean, suggesting that the latter might return to the big screen first due to plans for a franchise reboot. This strategic move simplifies scheduling, making it easier to coordinate production.

“At this point, it’s hard to predict,” Bruckheimer commented. “With Top Gun, you have an iconic and talented actor. The number of movies he completes before returning to Top Gun remains uncertain. However, with Pirates, we’re pursuing a reboot, streamlining the process as we don’t have to wait for specific actors.”

Bruckheimer had confirmed in 2022 that Johnny Depp, known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the previous five Pirates of the Caribbean films, would not be returning for the sixth installment. However, there have been discussions about a female-led Pirates movie featuring Margot Robbie, with two scripts currently in development—one centered on Robbie’s character and another without her involvement. The most recent rumor suggests Ayo Edebiri as the new lead.

Last year, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, reaffirmed the franchise’s viability after a period of uncertainty, emphasizing that rebooting Pirates of the Caribbean remains a top priority for the company. Additionally, Disney aims to reimagine many of its animated classics as live-action adaptations.

“We believe we’ve crafted a compelling and fresh narrative that pays homage to the preceding films while introducing innovative elements,” Bailey stated in an interview with The New York Times.

Initially, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, known for their work on Deadpool, were slated to pen the script for the sixth installment of the adventurous series. However, they departed from the project in 2019. Subsequently, Craig Mazin, creator of The Last of Us, took on scriptwriting duties alongside original screenwriter Ted Elliot.

Mazin revealed to the LA Times that their initial pitch was deemed “too weird,” but Disney expressed interest in their approach. Despite drafting a “fantastic script,” the writers were forced to halt progress due to a writers’ strike. However, there has been no update on any developments following the writers’ return to work at the end of September.

What do you think of this Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired poster at Disney? Would you watch a sixth film without Depp?