New Fraudulent Protocol Implemented on All Disney Guests Effective Immediately

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris, just know that things will be a little different upon entering the park.

If you are visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World, or any Disney park, you will encounter a different style of park entrance system that requires guests to scan their ticket. At Disney World, guests scan their ticket on the Mickey Mouse touchpoint and then their finger which is linked to their tickets. Disneyland is currently implementing a system much like Disneyland Paris, which has a ticket scanning system.

Now, Disneyland Paris is slightly altering their entry system by adding in cameras which will take the photos of guests in order to prevent fraud. There are now warnings which indicate this to guests.

Disneyland Paris experts DLP Works (@DLPWorks) shared photos of the scanners, as well as the new notice.

➡️They’re letting you know that entry gates now take a photo upon park entry as part of a test, aimed at fighting fraud!

➡️They’re letting you know that entry gates now take a photo upon park entry as part of a test, aimed at fighting fraud! pic.twitter.com/9O2kCh38g7 — DLP Works (@DLPWorks) March 18, 2024

The post reads:

Your photograph will be taken and associated with your ticket for the purposes of monitoring guest access to the parks and the processing is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests of Euro Disney, which are to prevent fraudulent re-entry. If you do not want to be photographed, please speak to a cast member. All photos will be deleted at the end of the day.

Many theme parks are starting to use face-scanning technology now, much like we have seen at Universal Orlando Resort, to associate the ticket user with the correct guest.

The technology is now available at both Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. As stated on the park’s website, it offers a “seamless and faster” way to start your visit to the parks. This initiative came after the resort revamped its entrance gates, completely doing away with the traditional theme park turnstiles.

“It’s important to be aware of what your guests expect – and that’s what we try to do. Our guests expect us to create a seamless process as much as possible,” said John Sprouls, chief administration officer at Universal Orlando Resort. “Photo validation, or facial recognition, is part of that. It’s not a requirement – you can come and enjoy the park, you don’t have to do facial recognition, but it does help.”

It is even something Walt Disney World tried at one point during the pandemic; below were the rules Disney implemented:

The security, integrity, and confidentiality of your information are extremely important to us. We have implemented technical, administrative, and physical security measures that are designed to protect Guest information from unauthorized access, disclosure, use and modification.

Please be aware that, despite our best efforts, no security measures are perfect or impenetrable.

Images and the associated unique numbers captured for this technology test will be discarded within 30 days after the test concludes. We will not share the images and unique numbers captured for this test with third parties.

Participation in this test is optional and limited. Guests who have valid theme park admission and a Disney Park Pass reservation may use another line for park entry.

It appears that this is not something that Disney is implementing permanently, but just as a trial for now.

This longer process may be negatively impacting the guest experience, as we have recently seen that lines to enter the park have been quite lengthy.

The new photo process should not heavily alter too much of the theme park day, as long as each guest is not planning on breaking the rules, or plans to attempt to fraudulently enter either Disneyland Paris Park or Walt Disney Studios Park.

What do you think about this new measure to prevent fraud at Disneyland Paris?