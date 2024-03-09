Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Reboot Gets New Update

It’s been a long while since Marvel fans have seen their favorite mutants, but as the premiere date for the next chapter in the X-Men saga approaches, a new development from Marvel Entertainment (seen below) just surfaced on social media. Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the rest of Charles Xavier’s academy of superheroes have never looked better.

It'll just be like old times! 🤩 Don’t miss Marvel Animation’s all-new #XMen97, streaming March 20 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/F71zVF0mjw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 9, 2024

Marvel Studios released yet another teaser for the upcoming X-Men ’97 series, and it seems to be following the recent pattern of revisiting vintage, comic-book-accurate ideas shown in other materials like Deadpool and Wolverine (2024), as well as the recently announced Fantastic 4 adaptation. The question is, will this be able to stand alongside other Marvel series on Disney+?

The original X-Men animated series ended in 1997 after five initial seasons, but now Disney is picking up where the Saturday morning icon left off with a reboot/continuation of the previous adventures. Of course, it comes with some new toys to play with.

X-Men ’97 Brings Back a Classic

Disney and Marvel Studios might be cashing in on the nostalgia for both the ’90s cartoon and the Marvel comics that inspired it, but they are both pulling out all the stops to bring what many consider the definitive X-Men back for a new generation. Along with their original designs pulled straight from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s work, most of the original voice cast are reprising their roles for the upcoming series.

While the studio has shared little more than the teasers and footage seen above, the ’90s flashback we’ve been given will undoubtedly make fans drool for more. Marvel might not need to do too much to earn interest, as the series finally launches on March 20, 2024.

What About the MCU?

This isn’t the first time Marvel has slipped us a taste of their classic characters made for a modern audience. Even before images of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine appeared in his iconic yellow outfit, fans were treated to a live-action version of the ’90s animated Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). So many wonder if this will eventually lead to a full-on representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Multiverse is still in full swing at the time of writing, but that might all come crashing down if the latest Deadpool trailer is to be believed. Even so, the studio clearly has an interest in reminding viewers how over-the-top and entertaining superheroes can be.

Even something based on an allegory for prejudice and hatred can lend itself to lighthearted and action-packed fare. Although the X-Men tackled some hard-hitting obstacles, they did it with animated laser effects and yellow spandex. Joking aside, the new series looks like a true return to form, and Disney+ subscribers will be glued to their screens for it.

