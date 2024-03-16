Marvel Avenger Honored by NAACP, Major Win for MCU

Despite recent reports of superhero fatigue sweeping through the media, there’s no denying our culture’s need for heroes. In a world where audiences are consistently put through the grinder as they cope with the struggles of everyday life, Marvel Studios continues to fill our screens with incredible characters, and Don Cheadle’s War Machine is no exception.

After replacing Terrance Howard in the role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man 2 (2010), Don Cheadle has donned the silver and grey power armor as the mighty War Machine throughout various entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Friend and confidant to the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist Tony Stark, he’s been doing more than just saving the world from Avengers-level threats like Thanos and Ultron.

Cheadle is an award-winning performer and more than able to hold his own amongst the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Samuel L. Jackson. However, his most recent honor scored a big win for not just the actor but for the MCU.

Marvel Star Receives NAACP Image Award

The NAACP Image Award is a special recognition to honor exceptional and outstanding performances in film, television, literature, and other forms of media. Along with other incredible performers of color like Idris Elba, Forrest Whitaker, and Octavia Spencer, Cheadle was honored and received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited TV Program with his performance in Secret Invasion on Disney+.

It should also be noted that while Secret Invasion’s War Machine was praised, it wasn’t the only Marvel property in the mix. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) had not one but four nominees for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture. Although Bryan Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, and Shameik Moore were all honored, Isa Rae took home the award.

Why This Matters

An NAACP Image Award is undoubtedly a win for Marvel Studios and the MCU, but it’s also a sign that how we view speculative genres is changing. Even with the superhero fatigue factor in consideration, it’s still impressive to see a significant piece of science fiction honored as a cultural contribution.

Skrulls hiding on earth camouflaged as humans might not be what some consider high-class drama, but it’s a factor that will undeniably keep the genre relevant. Although the series was faced with heavy criticism, Marvel continues to demonstrate its commitment to representation and incredible storytelling through The Secret Invasion and beyond.

