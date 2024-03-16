Disney Guests Trapped on Ride for “Hours”

Walt Disney World Resort guests hoping to cool off on Kali River Rapids instead sat in the blistering sun for “hours.”

Kali River Rapids was one of the first attractions conceived for Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Though Walt Disney Imagineers shortened the length of the ride substantially between its design and construction, the water ride remains one of the most popular–especially in the summer.

Find Kali River Rapids between the Maharajah Jungle Trek and Expedition Everest. Free lockers are available for the duration of the ride on a first-come, first-served basis. The splash factor goes from a few drops to a complete soaking, so bring a poncho or a change of clothes if you don’t want to air-dry after your Kali Rapids Expedition!

“Set out on a thrilling whitewater adventure through a lush jungle in the heart of Asia,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads. “Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!”

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently got stuck on Kali River Rapids on a sweltering day, sitting in the direct sunlight as it reflected off the water. @chillaxxxmc claimed the guests were left “sweating” in the sun for “hours”:

While it’s not impossible for a ride breakdown to take hours, it’s uncommon. Even if maintenance can’t restart an attraction, cast members can usually manually evacuate guests or tow ride vehicles to the exit.

On Kali River Rapids, an evacuation is more complicated. Rafts must make it to the unloading area for guests to climb out. Central Florida Disney Park cast members can drain the attraction’s water in rare situations of severe safety risks or injury, but it’s unlikely that happened on this occasion.

It’s unclear what caused the recent Kali River Rapids breakdown or how long it took to re-open. The Disney’s Animal Kingdom water ride was operating normally by the time of this article’s publication.

Have you ever been on a broken-down ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom, or Disney's Hollywood Studios?