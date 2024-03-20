Half of Disney Resort Attractions Left Dead After Powerful Lightning Storms

At least half of all Disneyland attractions were left dead in the water, so to speak, following a powerful storm in the area a few days back.

Disneyland California Closes Half of Attractions Following Onslaught of Lightning Storms in the Area

In an uncommon occurrence for Coastal Southern California, numerous lightning strikes illuminated the skies on Monday, defying the region’s typical weather patterns. During Monday afternoon, the Orange and San Diego coastal areas and valleys were particularly affected by frequent lightning bursts accompanied by hail and booming thunder.

Very active day yesterday with showers and thunderstorms, here are the lightning plots (orange cloud to ground), the total rainfall reported at private and public automated weather stations #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/QDkgjg7YXX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 19, 2024

Very active day yesterday with showers and thunderstorms, here are the lightning plots (orange cloud to ground), the total rainfall reported at private and public automated weather stations #cawx #socal – @NWSSanDiego

This unexpected weather phenomenon was attributed to a low-pressure system moving in from the east, destabilizing the atmosphere and intensifying the thunderstorms. Additionally, isolated storms with significant lightning activity were observed in Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, adding to the unusual weather events experienced across the region.

With the storms in the region, Disneyland Resort in California had to shutter most of its rides, at least half thanks to the lightning. In a tweet from the famous and highly accurate ThrillData on X (Twitter), at least half of the rides were shut down and not operational when ThrillData exited the theme parks.

We leave Disneyland and only half the rides stay working!https://t.co/TOoFHPgta8 pic.twitter.com/2DEqmPBdaW — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) March 19, 2024

We leave Disneyland and only half the rides stay working! – @ThrillData on X (Twitter)

Without reason at the time, @TustinRaider on X responded to the post by saying the following:

Outdoor attractions closed due to lightning in the area. — Raider Lost in the Parks (@TustinRaider) March 19, 2024

Outdoor attractions closed due to lightning in the area. – @TustinRaider on X (Twitter)

The tweet above, along with the article from the Los Angeles Times and information from the National Weather Service, makes sense for Disneyland to close the attractions necessary to keep guests safe.

During a powerful lightning storm, Disneyland takes precautionary measures by closing down half of its attractions to prioritize the safety of guests and employees. Lightning presents a significant risk in outdoor areas, particularly in expansive spaces like theme parks. Ensuring the well-being of everyone on the premises is paramount for Disneyland, hence the decision to temporarily shut down attractions to mitigate potential dangers such as electrocution or fires caused by lightning strikes.

Moreover, these closures enable park staff to assess and manage any storm-related damage or hazards, ensuring a safe environment before resuming normal operations once the adverse weather conditions subside.

Lightning, being unpredictable, becomes a concern primarily when it makes contact with the ground, leading to potentially disastrous consequences. Ground strikes can ignite fires in vegetation or homes, disrupt power supply, and tragically result in fatalities. Therefore, understanding and mitigating the risks associated with ground-level lightning strikes is crucial for safeguarding lives and property.

But of course, with the storms passing through, Disneyland was able to get the rest of the attractions up and running to provide the utmost magical experience for guests.