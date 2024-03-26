Disney World Makes Sweeping Changes, All Theme Parks Affected

Walt Disney World Resort, a place where dreams come to life and memories are made, has long been heralded as the epitome of family entertainment and immersive experiences.

Since its grand opening in 1971, the resort has enchanted millions of visitors with its iconic theme parks, thrilling rides, and beloved characters. However, amid its timeless charm and enduring magic, the only constant at Walt Disney World is change itself.

While some aspects of the resort remain timeless, such as the iconic Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom and the nostalgic charm of Main Street, U.S.A., there is always an air of anticipation for what’s to come. From the opening of new attractions to the introduction of innovative technologies, Walt Disney World is constantly evolving to stay ahead of the curve and exceed the expectations of its guests.

As we embark on a journey through the various theme parks that make up Walt Disney World Resort, it’s essential to recognize that change is not just inevitable but embraced. Each park has its own unique identity and story to tell, with new chapters unfolding regularly. Whether it’s the expansion of Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (2019) or the transformation of EPCOT with exciting new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (2021) and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (2022), there’s always something new to discover.

Changes at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort

If you’ve visited EPCOT over the last few years, you know that the Disney World park is being changed from the inside out. EPCOT is now divided into four neighborhoods– World Celebration, World Discovery, World Showcase, and World Nature. Last year, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, opened up.

In addition, Disney has announced Communicore Plaza is set to open later this year. The new area will come with its own Encanto-themed show. Here’s what Disney has to say about the new location:

“While CommuniCore Hall will be home to the iconic EPCOT festivals and other celebrations (and we’ll definitely share more on that later!), it’ll also be a perfect cool indoor space year-round for you and your family to recharge. And speaking of cool, CommuniCore Hall will be surrounded by serene views and exciting experiences. The coolest mouse around will be ready to give you a hug once new character greeting location Mickey & Friends debuts! With its beautiful mural of all things EPCOT past and present, a geometric exterior design inspired by Spaceship Earth, and of course, Mickey Mouse and his pals, you’re sure to have a smile on your face,” the official Disney website shares.

One small change to be aware of is the fact that Lotus Blossom in EPCOT has now officially removed Vegetable Stir-fried and added Vegetal Stir-fried Noodles.

Changes at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

There are not many changes to report at Disney’s Hollywood Studios currently, other than the ongoing closure to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which is set to reopen this summer.

Two dining locations have also made menu changes. First, Dockside Diner has removed two milkshakes– both Vanilla and Chocolate with Baileys. In addition, Woody’s Lunch Box has added the Lemon-Blueberry Lunch Box Tart to its menu. The popular quick-service restaurant is located in Toy Story Land, and one of its most beloved items is the Grilled Cheese sandwich.

Changes on the horizon for Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Animal Kingdom

There are no dining menu changes to be aware of at Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but there are some major expansions and shifts on the horizon that Disney park guests should know about.

First, Magic Kingdom is completely redoing what you’ve come to know as Frontierland. This summer, Country Bear Musical Jamboree will open– which is an updated show to Country Bear Jamboree– and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure– which is replacing Splash Mountain– will also open.

Both theme parks are also in the planning stages for major expansions, which are expected to happen in the next couple of years. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is expected to close down Dinoland, U.S.A., permanently at some point in the near future and Magic Kingdom is expected to add a major expansion, titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” If that weren’t enough, It’s Tough to be a Bug will be shutting its doors permanently to make way for a Zootopia-themed attraction.

Changes at Disney Springs

Disney Springs will be getting its own drone nighttime show beginning this summer. In addition, there are multiple dining changes to be aware of.

First, BB Wolf’s Sausage Co. has removed Korean Bulgogi Sausage. The Boathouse has added numerous new Mocktails, and Planet Hollywood Observatory has added a Dreamy Creamsicle Shake.

What do you think of the changes coming to Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!