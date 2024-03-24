Guest Gets Deathly Ill From Disney World Snack

In 24 hours, one guest’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation went from magical to miserable. According to their online consumer report, a turkey leg purchased from Prince Eric’s Village Market in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park gave the Disney park guest food poisoning.

Grabbing a turkey leg is a tradition for many Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort guests. Whether as an oversized snack or a meal split amongst the family, a turkey leg is a favorite on-the-go treat at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park.

But a salty drumstick is permanently retired from one Walt Disney World Resort guest’s vacation routine. An anonymous guest used the food safety website “I was poisoned” to report food poisoning from a smoked turkey leg at Magic Kingdom Park.

On March 11, 2024, the Disney Resort guest purchased a turkey leg from Prince Eric’s Village Market in Fantasyland. They noticed that “it didn’t seem that warm” when a Disney cast member handed it over but didn’t think much of it as they enjoyed the rest of their day at Magic Kingdom Park.

In less than 24 hours, they were admitted to a nearby hospital with severe nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. The guest claimed that one of the doctors’ first questions was, “Did you have a Turkey leg at Disney?”

“They said I likely got food poisoning from Turkey legs [and] it is not uncommon how often they see that,” the Disney park guest recalled. They shared a photo of their after-visit summary to confirm their story.

The patient fully recovered with medication and rest. But they probably won’t be grabbing a Disney turkey leg anytime soon!

Food poisoning is typically short-lived, but it can be deadly. According to the National Institutes of Health, foodborne illnesses kill approximately 3,000 Americans annually.

The most common type of food poisoning is caused by norovirus, which recently saw a nationwide outbreak. Norovirus is common in crowded areas with many travelers, frequently popping up at Disney theme parks and on Disney Cruise Line vessels.

If you believe you’ve contracted food poisoning from a restaurant, inform them immediately. Seek urgent care if you’re severely dehydrated or have blood in any bodily fluids. Otherwise, the illness can be fought at home by resting and replacing meals with things like electrolyte drinks and broth.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.