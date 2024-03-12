Secret Government Document Reveals Disney Has Plans for Brand-New Grogu ‘Star Wars’ Experience

A new government document has just revealed that Disney has plans to create a new Grogu experience straight from The Mandalorian (2019) Disney+ show. Here’s what we know.

Government Patent Reveals Disney Is Planning to Add a New Grogu Experience to Its Theme Parks Soon

Disney Enterprises has filed a patent that hints at the development of a fantastical floating pram akin to the one featured in the inaugural episode of The Mandalorian. While typical of patents, the document doesn’t outline a singular implementation of the drone system necessary for this effect.

However, the patent’s illustrations resemble the hovering pram from the Star Wars universe. The patent covers any drone-based implementation featuring a themed element or additional airframe around a volitant body.

According to Disney, they intend to employ racing-style drones with significant power to achieve the magical floating effect. One of the patent images offers a glimpse into this innovation.

Presently, characters from The Mandalorian, such as Grogu and the Mandalorian, meet visitors at theme parks, carrying Grogu in a sling. Should the House of Mouse succeed in translating this patent into a functional hovering pram, it could potentially replicate the effect witnessed in the Disney+ series.

However, considerations about the drones’ noise levels and the necessary finishing touches to achieve a believable impact remain. Nevertheless, if anyone can rise to the challenge, it’s likely Walt Disney Imagineering.

A patent such as the one filed by Disney Enterprises for a floating pram signifies that the company has applied for legal protection for its invention or innovation. By obtaining a patent, Disney gains exclusive rights to the invention for a specified period, typically 20 years from the filing date of the patent application. During this time, Disney can prevent others from making, using, selling, or distributing the invention without their permission.

This exclusivity allows the House of Mouse to capitalize on their investment in research and development, potentially leading to the commercialization of the technology and the creation of new products or experiences for their customers.

Additionally, patents serve to encourage innovation by providing inventors with incentives to invest time and resources into developing new technologies. In exchange for disclosing their invention to the public through the patent document, inventors receive legal protection and the opportunity to profit from their intellectual property.

Time will tell how long until WDW or Disneyland guests see this new device hovering around the theme parks. The device will likely stay within Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Currently, the House of Mouse announced the addition of more Grogu and Din Djarin at its theme parks where Star Tours is located.

Are you thrilled about the potential of seeing Grogu hovering around a Disney theme park?