Disney Takes Dicey Leap To Revive Female ‘Star Wars’ Icon

In a dicey leap, Disney has decided to revive an iconic female Star Wars lead. Will the move be a smashing success?

Since the premiere of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise has amassed a massive fanbase spanning through generations of Jedi and Sith, enchanted by the distant worlds, unique characters, action-filled stories, stunning visuals, and undoubtedly, the mesmerizing lightsaber battles.

From the original trilogy to the prequels and sequels, Disney+ original shows like The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Andor (2022), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Ahsoka (2023), and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 -2020), fans have been introduced to characters who became immediate fan-favorites — though not every Star Wars lead has been so lucky.

Now, Disney is ready to take a giant leap in reviving a popular female icon from the prequel era: a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.

Disney and Star Wars recently revealed that Asajj Ventress, one of the main villains in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, would be put in the spotlight with the release of a limited-edition box set of her unique lightsabers, set to be available on DisneyStore.com and at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts this month!

The Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber hilts have been retired from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Disney Parks locations for several years. However, according to Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising at Disney, the company wanted to find a way to reintroduce these hilts for fans that may have missed out: “Since Asajj Ventress is such a fan-favorite character.”

The original hilt was sold individually, but, as we all know, Ventress always wielded two matching hilts and sometimes connected them to make a double-bladed lightsaber during the Clone Wars.

This new set will include both hilts and is loaded with exclusive features, including a printed character quote insert a double-bladed saber adapter, and unique packaging inspired by the box Count Dooku used to present Ventress with her hilts in the 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series.

While the release of this limited-edition box set is exciting, some of Disney’s latest Legacy Lightsaber releases have had a less-than-ideal performance, with some of the newest lightsaber replicas being liquidated at exclusive retail locations and events. However, the success of the upcoming limited-edition box set is yet to be seen. The Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge beginning March 8 and on DisneyStore.com on March 11. Asajj Ventress’ journey continues in the third season of the Disney+ original series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. You can click here to read more about the iconic female Star Wars lead’s return.

