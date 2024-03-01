Disney Completely Changes “Woke” ‘Snow White’ Ending

Major changes are happening involving the live-action Snow White that has been dubbed “woke” by fans.

There are numerous controversies plaguing The Walt Disney Company currently, but few have created as big of a splash and ripple effect as the live-action Snow White film that Disney is producing. The film, which stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess, was supposed to be released this month, but instead, it has been delayed by a full year, with a new release date of March 21, 2025.

Though Disney has begun to address some of these controversies, beginning with changes in the commentary coming from Rachel Zegler herself, the company still has a long way to go to make amends with many fans who have sworn to boycott the film. Just recently, a leaked photo from an alleged scene in the movie made its way to social media. Inside the Magic covered the leaked scene, which shows Snow White’s hand on the ground and an apple, presumably poisoned, nearby. You can also see the Evil Queen (played by Gal Gadot) in the background.

It has not been confirmed by Disney if this is real or if this is just another fake post attempting to fool fans. Regardless, one thing is for certain with this photo: Disney will be changing the ending of Snow White, one way or another.

If this photo is not real and Snow White never eats the poisoned apple, then that would be a far stray from the animated classic. This would fall in line, at least in some ways, with what Rachel Zegler shared earlier about the film when she said that the Disney princess “would not be saved by a prince.” However, if this is a real photo from the film, then it begs the question: How exactly will Snow White be saved?

Some might point to a friend saving her and there not being a spell that involves a kiss. Others might say she is saved another way, perhaps of her own doing. Maybe Disney doesn’t actually stray from the fairytale and gives the ending that fans have come to know in the live-action movie, but that doesn’t seem to fall in line with what Zegler revealed about the movie previously.

In the end, this creates more questions than answers, and it guarantees one thing: Either Disney is changing the ending of the live-action film to fit the animated classic’s ending, or Disney is coming up with its own ending and disregarding the animated classic. Either way, it will be sure to set off a flurry of fan questions– and likely much backlash– when it’s all said and done.

As for Zegler, she has shared a more positive view of the movie as of late, talking about Snow White and calling the princess “iconic” in a couple of recent interviews.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said in a Variety interview. “Much like Hunger Games, there’s a very dedicated group of people who love Disney cartoons. I’m one of them. I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years. So how do you put little baby Rachel at ease with what you’re doing in your career? How is it that you come to this role and make little Rachel proud? That was really what I used to fuel my emotion on that set. Because all the pictures are out there of little me in my Snow White gown.”

It still remains to be seen how exactly this live-action version of the fairytale will come together.

What do you think of Disney’s Snow White live-action film? Will you be seeing it in theaters?