Disney Board of Directors Has Its Replacements for CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger is currently fighting to keep his position as the leader of the world’s most iconic media company, but a new report indicates that his board of directors has already selected his successor.

The Struggles of Bob Iger

Bob Iger was legendary for his first 15-year tenure as the chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company, during which he massively expanded Disney Parks around the world and acquired incredibly lucrative properties like Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and 21st Century Fox. If he had simply departed after handing the reins over to Bob Chapek (which seemed very difficult for him), Iger likely would have been considered one of the greatest entertainment magnates since Walt Disney himself.

Instead, Bob Iger returned to replace Chapek at the behest of the Disney board of directors and has struggled to right the company since. Despite a better-than-expected earnings call in which the CEO promised to invest billions into Disney Parks, partner with Fortnite, and stop putting out subpar Marvel movies, he still is facing an imminent proxy battle in which he could very well lose his job.

Why Won’t Iger Step Down as CEO?

Ever since Bob Iger returned to lead Disney, people have been asking when he will step down and let new blood take over.

It is typical corporate practice for a CEO planning their departure to establish a successor, usually a vice president or a similar high-level executive, basically to show someone the ropes before taking their own golden parachute. More importantly, this soothes skittish shareholders who might be worried that a transition to new leadership could affect stock prices and their dividends.

At one point, Bob Iger seemed to be doing this, naming Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Worldwide chairman Tom Staggs as COO. Instead, Iger extended his contract, and Staggs officially stepped down, though he has remained a “special advisor” to the CEO in different capacities since. Then Chapek came on the scene, actually managed to become CEO for a while (though he had to struggle for his own bathroom, apparently), and got kicked to the curb after getting into a feud with Governor Ron DeSantis.

Iger has since extended his contract as Disney CEO until 2026 and has no named successor. He seems to be doing everything he can not to lose his position in the upcoming proxy battle, even though he has claimed that replacing him is a “number one priority” for the company.

Disney Board CEO Candidates After Bob Iger

Bob Iger might have something there, even if he plans to be Disney CEO for at least the next two years. According to a new Bloomberg report, the Disney board of directors has narrowed the candidates down to four powerful executives in the company. Chairman Mark Parker is apparently focused on either Dana Walden, Jimmy Pitaro, Josh D’Amaro, or Alan Bergman as the next Mouse House Chief.

Dana Walden has been long rumored as a primary candidate to replace Iger, and we have previously reported on her apparent moves to consolidate power behind the scenes before the CEO steps down. As co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, Walden is already one of the most influential people in the massive corporation and, notably, would be the first female CEO of the company. Alan Bergman, her fellow co-chairman, is also reportedly being strongly considered by the board, though he has been much less in the public than Walden as of late.

Jimmy Pitaro is the chairman of ESPN, a division of the company that Bob Iger has increasingly pushed as a major part of Disney’s streaming future. At the very least, his experience in the sports-branded section of the company makes him a viable candidate. Meanwhile, Josh D’Amaro is chairman of Disney Experiences, the arm of the company formerly known as Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; as potential CEO, that means he’s bringing in knowledge of the hugely lucrative theme park branch of Disney.

When Could Disney Have a New CEO?

Given that Bob Iger has extended his contract till 2026 and has seemed to be almost physically incapable of leaving the company, it is likely that the only thing that could get shareholders a new CEO is if they vote out the current board. Although Trian Partners co-founder (and Iger nemesis) Nelson Peltz has said he has no plans to fire Iger in the event that he and former CFO Jay Rasulo gain control of the company…we’ll just have to wait and see.

At least for the moment, all signs indicate that one of the four executives above will follow Bob Iger, if he ever steps down.

At least for the moment, all signs indicate that one of the four executives above will follow Bob Iger, if he ever steps down.