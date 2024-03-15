Disney Attraction Renewed After 60-Day Correction

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, an attraction that has been closed for over two months has come back to life.

Kali River Rapids at Animal Kingdom Reopens

Following its routine annual maintenance, Kali River Rapids, located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, has resumed operations. The My Disney Experience app confirmed that the ride reopened on Friday, March 15, 2024, adhering to the scheduled timeline. By 10:00 a.m., it boasted a modest 15-minute standby wait time.

The temporary closure for refurbishment commenced on January 8, with Disney initially announcing a mid-March reopening date. Later, the Walt Disney World website specified March 15 as the reopening date. There’s also the Kali Rapids Expedition at this Disney park, along with a water ride or two. Disney California Adventure Park does not have the same number of water rides as Disney World since the Orlando-based park has four lands and two water parks, compared to California, which has two parks.

Situated within the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kali River Rapids debuted almost a year after the park’s opening on March 18, 1999. Inspired by the Chakranadi River in Karnataka, India, the attraction features a height requirement of 38 inches / 97 centimeters. Additionally, it offers a rider switch option and conveniently provides lockers at the entrance for guests to secure belongings they prefer to keep dry.

Disney’s $60 Billion Expansion Plans Includes Animal Kingdom Park

Routine annual maintenance at Disney World typically involves a comprehensive inspection, cleaning, and repair process for various attractions, facilities, and infrastructure throughout the resort. This maintenance is essential for ensuring the safety, efficiency, and overall guest experience at the parks and resorts. The Walt Disney Company ensures that your Disney vacation is not only fun but safe. Whether a water ride or a thrill ride, it will receive an annual refurbishment if the company sees fit.

It may include ride inspections, mechanical repairs, repainting, landscaping, and general upkeep of buildings and facilities. Additionally, routine maintenance allows Disney to address any wear and tear, make enhancements, and implement updates to maintain the high standards guests expect.

Animal Kingdom has been in the news a lot recently. Disney has earmarked a staggering $60 billion for enhancements across its global theme park portfolio, although specific details regarding expansion plans for Walt Disney World and other park locations remain undisclosed.

While official announcements have been scarce, glimpses of potential developments have emerged through sporadic updates and remarks from company representatives. Notable mentions include the refurbishment of DinoLand at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and speculative discussions about a new thematic area positioned “beyond Big Thunder” within Magic Kingdom.

Industry analysts speculate that this substantial investment could manifest in various ways at Disney World, ranging from introducing original attractions and themed lands to replicating recent successful projects from international Disney parks. Prospective ventures might include the creation of a domain centered around Disney villains, adapting popular franchises like “Frozen” and “Zootopia,” or even establishing a fifth theme park—the first since the debut of Animal Kingdom in 1998.