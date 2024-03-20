Confirmed: 17-Year-Old Attraction Returning to Disney World!

It’s been confirmed! A 17-year-old attraction is officially returning to Walt Disney World Resort later this year.

Fans of Walt Disney World Resort are always quick to jump on board when recent and exclusive offerings come about at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Of course, while some things within “The Most Magical Place on Earth” seem always to be changing, others stay the same for years and years.

Iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and Peter Pan’s Flight are mainstays at Walt Disney World Resort. Other attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Avatar Flight of Passage have been introduced in recent years and quickly became fan favorites.

In addition to attractions, there are multiple events that take place each year in Disney World, with the two most popular being Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. While Disney World has not given an official announcement about the dates of these upcoming parties, a recent casting call confirms that they’ll be returning, as well as a fan-favorite attraction.

Here’s a look at the official casting call for the position:

Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade and Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade MALE Presenting Performers:

5’1” – 6’2”, MALE presenting performers all races and ethnicities to bring to life Disney Characters and all dancing roles. Performers should have training and experience in dance and performance. These roles require athletic and cardio endurance, physical story-telling abilities, and strong performance energy.

Please note: all performers, including Parade Performers, will also perform as fully costumed Disney Characters in our Parks and Resorts.

This casting call for Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade and Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade confirms that the beloved attractions will be returning to Magic Kingdom later this year. It’s been 17 years since Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade began, and it’s been more than a decade since Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade started.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party offers a spooktacular experience for guests of all ages at Disney parks. With its bewitching atmosphere and festive decorations, this special event immerses visitors in the magic of Halloween. From trick-or-treating through the park to encountering favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, the party promises enchantment at every turn.

The highlight of the evening is the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, where guests can witness their beloved Disney characters marching alongside eerie floats and dancing ghouls. Additionally, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show brings the Sanderson Sisters to life, delighting audiences with their mischievous antics and memorable musical performances. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a frightfully fun celebration that captures the essence of the season with its blend of magic, mystery, and mayhem.

In contrast, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party transforms Disney parks into a winter wonderland, spreading holiday cheer throughout the happiest place on earth. Guests are greeted by festive decorations, sparkling lights, and the scent of freshly baked cookies, creating a magical atmosphere perfect for celebrating the season.

The event features special entertainment such as Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, where iconic Disney characters ride through the streets on holiday-themed floats, accompanied by marching toy soldiers and dancing reindeer. Families can also enjoy the enchanting Holiday Wishes fireworks show, set to a soundtrack of beloved Christmas tunes. With opportunities for seasonal treats, character meet-and-greets, and exclusive merchandise, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party offers a jolly good time for visitors looking to experience the joy and wonder of the holidays in true Disney style.

At this time, Disney has not released any new details on the two events.

