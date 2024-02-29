Warning Signs Erected Near Disney: Rare Deadly Virus Discovered

Guests visiting Walt Disney World and the Orlando area are now being warned as the bird flu is being carried in the area.

Going on a vacation is typically meant to be a magical experience, especially if you are visiting Walt Disney World Resort. For months leading up to their vacation, guests dream of meeting Mickey Mouse, seeing Cinderella Castle, and riding Space Mountain; what they don’t dream about it getting sick. While you can certainly get sick while you are at home in your own city, when you visit a densely populated area that leaves you coming in close contact with others constantly, sharing the same touch surfaces, germs are able to pass through much more frequently.

That is why during the pandemic, Disney had to up its game when it came to health and safety, taking sterilization and social distancing much more seriously. While guests were used to cramming into the “dead center of the room” in the Haunted Mansion, for a period of time, that was gone. We even saw cast members sterilizing attractions like “it’s a small world” between each ride.

Now, those measures have been relaxed, but it seems a new concern is rising in the Orlando area.

The City of Orlando (@thecitybeautiful) shared new warning signage that is being put up around the city warning residents and visitors of the bird flu (Avian Influenza).

The post states:

“A top priority of the city is the safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the preservation of local wildlife. Recently, we became aware of some bird deaths at Lake Eola Park. After an investigation, the birds were found to be positive for Avian Influenza. This virus naturally spreads among wild aquatic birds, worldwide, including swans. Per the CDC, people very rarely get sick with bird flu, however to limit exposure to the virus, please take the following precautions when visiting Lake Eola Park: -Avoid direct contact with birds and only observe them from a distance.

-Do not feed birds.

-Avoid contact with any bird excrement.

-Remove your shoes before entering your home and clean them off if contamination is suspected. Remember, our Lake Eola swans are wild animals and should never be handled or touched by members of the public. Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they recommend allowing the Avian Influenza to run its course as some birds may build immunity and estimated a month of dissipation of infections. We will continue to follow their recommendations, track, monitor and report any new infections to FWC while remaining vigilant in our efforts related to disinfecting the park and keep the public informed. For more information, please visit orlando.gov/parkalert”

As noted by UC Davis, “It emerged in 2020, while the human world was reeling from a different pandemic, COVID-19. Avian influenza began killing tens of thousands of sea birds in Europe before moving to South Africa. In 2022, it entered the U.S. and Canada, threatening poultry and wild birds”.

At the moment, the post focuses on birds in the Lake Eola area being contaminated, but as birds are able to migrate easily, those visiting Orlando should stay away from birds in any capacity for the time being. It is important to know that Avian flu viruses do not normally make humans sick but human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

Recently, we have also reported that a measles outbreak has reached the Disney bubble. As our article stated, “This also comes as an outbreak of the Norovirus has been reported in the Northeastern United States, with concerns of it spreading to highly populated areas, like Central Florida.”

