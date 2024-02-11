Warner Bros. Under Fire for Scrapping Highly-Anticipated Movie…Again

After a series of twists and turns that took the entertainment world by storm late last year, it appears as though Warner Bros.’ troubled Coyote Vs. Acme movie may not see a release after all.

The film was the subject of some controversy last year after it was revealed that, despite being fully filmed and nearly complete, it was being canceled without being optioned to other streamers. Fans were confused and upset by the decision and Warner Bros. quickly backtracked, stating that although they weren’t releasing it, they would attempt to shop it around to other platforms for release.

Coyote Vs. Acme stars John Cena, Lana Condor, and P.J. Byrne in a combination of live-action and animation that harkens back to iconic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) and Space Jam (1996). Development on the film began in 2018 and filming was completed in early summer 2022. However, the film was trashed in November so that Warner Bros. could get a $30 million tax write-down, which would be the third film to be axed by the studio for a tax profit.

Despite the assurance that the Looney Tunes movie would see the light of day, it appears as though Wile E. Coyote has been foiled yet again with a recent report that the film is on the chopping block once more. According to TheWrap, Coyote Vs. Acme was offered to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Paramount for the “low” price of $75 to $80 million. While the competitors weren’t willing to part with that amount of money for the project, Warner Bros. apparently refused any counter offers, effectively offering a “take it or leave it” deal that resulted in the film once again being at risk of deletion.

When the news first broke last year, it stirred up concerns about the legality of studios canceling projects for tax incentives following the announcement that Warner Bros.’ had decided to scrap the Batgirl project and Scoob! Holiday Haunt in 2022. It also followed platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Max canceling and removing a variety of original content after worse-than-expected performances.

The decision to once again shelve the completed project after such tumultuous backlash has continued to earn outrage and disbelief from fans online, with many calling for something to be done in order to prevent these actions from becoming a new industry practice. With three completed or nearly completed projects now shelved at Warner Bros., it’s certainly raising eyebrows, especially considering Coyote Vs. Acme had tested exceedingly well in early test screenings. According to TheWrap, “a source close to the movie doesn’t believe Warner Bros. would even announce that they hadn’t found a home for the movie. They would unceremoniously delete it. Never to be seen again.”

Unfortunately, it seems as though the anvil is falling ever closer to Wile E. Coyote and the film. Without actual viable reasons given for the film’s cancellation, fans are left to shout their support of the film online and hope that they’re heard by Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav and Co. and that the film may be saved from its dark fate.

What do you think of Warner Bros. canceling Coyote Vs. Acme again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.