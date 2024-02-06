Tom Holland Eyed for Live-Action ‘Danny Phantom’ Reboot

Those who grew up watching Nickelodeon almost certainly remember Danny Phantom, which first aired in 2004. Created by Butch Hartman, the animated series ran for three seasons before wrapping up in 2007, and since then, fans have long petitioned for a reboot. Now, viewers might finally get their wishes granted — and with a prominent Hollywood A-lister playing the title character.

Thanks to its joint venture with Paramount+, classic Nickelodeon originals such as iCarly and The Fairly OddParents have been resurrected in recent years, each to varying levels of success. With updated retellings of beloved IPs being all the rage these days, it’s not surprising to hear that the studio might have its next pick for a live-action reboot: Danny Phantom.

While a Danny Phantom revival has yet actually to be confirmed by the higher-ups at Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, Hartman recently spoke on a panel at MegaCon Orlando, where he was asked who he’d like to portray Danny Fenton. Almost immediately, he responded, “Tom Holland, all the way. It’s got to be Tom Holland.”

It’s no secret that Holland has become one of the most in-demand actors working in Hollywood today, coming off the success of his Marvel Studios role, in which he plays Peter Parker (AKA Spider-Man). Outside of his recurring MCU gig, Holland has, somewhat surprisingly, failed to earn much critical acclaim for his performances in projects like Uncharted (2022) and The Crowded Room. If a Danny Phantom reboot is ever green-lit, this could be a huge career opportunity for him, as the show would likely draw many eyes from longtime fans.

Of course, there is something of an elephant in the room; Danny Fenton is a teenager, while Tom Holland is 27 years old. With this in mind, Hartman’s hypothetical pitch for an updated Danny Phantom retelling — if it’s adapted to live-action, that is — would have to take place in the future, showing the title character’s ghost-hunting adventures as an adult.

This is a similar approach iCarly, and many other reboots have taken, following grown-up versions of the characters in an attempt to relate more to their aged-up audiences. If the possible Danny Phantom retelling ever sees the light of day, this would be a sound approach, as seeing a nearly 30-year-old Holland sending ghouls back into the Ghost Dimension as a teenager might dip into “uncanny valley” territory.

It’s important to note that Danny Phantom did make a comeback of sorts with his recent appearance as a playable character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, where David Kaufman voiced him. The game was released late last year and lets users duke it out with iconic figures like Spongebob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Could this be a sign of Danny Phantom’s imminent return?

As of now, Holland has yet to respond to his fan-casting as Danny Fenton, but given the less-than-favorable response to his last live-action adaptation in Uncharted, he might be wary of signing onto the project if it’s ever announced. But until then, we’ll be patiently awaiting any updates.

Would you watch a live-action Danny Phantom reboot in the future? Is Tom Holland a good pick, and do you see the similarities? Let us know in the comments below!