Permits Confirm Big Upgrade Coming to Universal This Halloween

The Universal Orlando Resort will be expanding soon, with new permits revealing some exciting work is about to begin.

Related: Disney World Raises Parking Prices Effective Immediately

The Universal Orlando Resort is infamous for its great selection of rides and attractions, but it’s also incredibly popular thanks to its annual Halloween Horror Nights event. A new permit filed by the Universal Orlando Resort details exciting new additions that are coming as part of this spooky, horror-filled event later this year, with two new tents set to be built, according to Orlando Theme Park Zone.

The new permit states that demolition is planned. “Demolish existing storage areas and install two sprung tent structures with minor site tie-ins. There is no change in total impervious coverage.” According to the permit, the two new tents are 7,200 square feet.

The resort has not yet revealed any information regarding this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, but the event typically starts in October and lasts through the end of th month, providing guests an unforgettable way to celebrate the creepiest holiday of the year. During Halloween Horror Nights, guests can explore a variety of different themed haunted houses, which often feature some of the world’s most legendary franchises and most recognizable bad guys. In the past, Universal has created houses in collaboration with series like Stranger Things and The Last of Us, as well as films like The Exorcist: Believer (2023) and It (2017),

There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of a haunted house based on Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023), due to the popularity of both the film and the original video game series that the movie is based on. It would be exceptionally thrilling to take the place of a nighttime security guard and stumble through an abandoned “Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza” location as animatronics started chasing you.

However, the likelihood of a Five Nights at Freddy’s house seems slim, with community rumors indicating that Universal is not looking to bring the franchise into its world of Halloween.

Related: Report: Marvel Legend to Replace Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Along with Halloween Horror Nights, the Universal Orlando Resort is home to several of Florida’s best and most popular theme park attractions. Both Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike set the bar exceptionally high upon release, bringing in thousands of guests each and every day as a result. Both of these thrilling, immersive, and technologically advanced coasters are found within Universal’s Islands of Adventure park, which is one of two parks at the resort.

However, this will all change soon with the addition of Epic Universe in 2025. This massive new theme park will act as the third park at the resort and is set to feature a wide range of new rides, shows, restaurants, shops, and attractions. Inside the new park, guests will find a variety of franchises represented, such as Universal Classic Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, Super Mario, and a whole host of characters from various DreamWorks Animation properties.

Are you excited about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights?