New ‘Indiana Jones’ Adventure Reunites Indy, Marion, Short Round

The Indiana Jones franchise might have gone out on a bit of a bomb with The Dial of Destiny (2023), but that’s not going to stop Doctor Jones from reuniting with his old pals.

While Harrison Ford has definitively, repeatedly stated that he would not reprise the role of Indiana Jones again for any project (once memorably telling a crowd of fans that he was “done” taking falls for them), the Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are not letting go of the property that easily. Rumored plans to reboot the series with a new, younger actor in the lead seem to have fallen through, but there are still ways to see new adventures of Indiana Jones.

Many superfans are excited about the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game, in which the lead character will be portrayed by voice actor Troy Baker, but other fans are not willing to wait for Lucasfilm Games to get around to it.

Related: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Makes History With Oscar Nomination

One of those fans is artist Adam Murphy, who, along with writer Paul F. Verhoeven, has been creating incredibly detailed fan stories of Indiana Jones for years. Now that things have officially ended with Dial of Destiny, it seems that the pair (who post their work on Instagram) are starting to tell some stories after that somewhat bleak and depressing story.

In a recent post, Adam Murphy revealed the cover for a new Indiana Jones story, titled The League of Assassins. The caption reads, “Ta-da! @itspaulverhoeven and I are proud to reveal The League of Assassins, our latest speculative post-Dial of Destiny story! Set in 1984, it features Short Round, Helena, Teddy, Marion… and a certain beloved tuxedo. Whaddya think?”

Check it out here:

Naturally, Murphy’s adventure series is not official Lucasfilm canon, but it seems that the Disney-owned company is turning a blind eye to it, particularly now that they have to decide what to do without Harrison Ford.

Notably, the cover of The League of Assassins depicts an older version of Indiana Jones, now complete with shaggy hair, a long beard, glasses, an eyepatch, and a cane. This version of the character is strikingly similar to the appearance of actor George Hill as Jones in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, complete with the eyepatch and cane; given that the character was supposed to be introduced in then-present day 1993 as a 93-year-old, we can infer the League of Assassins version is supposed to be a very spry 84 years old.

Related: Fans Cry Foul Over Alleged Deception in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

The cover also shows a now-grown Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), a popular character for fan works, Marion (Karen Allen), and two characters were introduced in the Dial of Destiny, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Teddy Kumar (Ethann Isidore).

At the very least, Murphy and Verhoeven should be praised for working as many people leaping from an explosion as possible. We look forward to checking it out!

What do you think of this Indiana Jones fan story? Can anyone ever really play the character better than Harrison Ford? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!