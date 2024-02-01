A National Geographic-Themed Ride Could Be Coming to Disney World Soon

It looks like National Geographic is eyeing to build a one-of-a-kind theme park ride at Walt Disney World.

National Geographic Wants to Turn One of Their Series Into a Disney World Ride

According to multiple reports, National Geographic could be eyeing to make a theme park ride inside of Disney World.

In a surprising turn of events, the notion of a National Geographic-themed ride at Disney World sparks lively discussions within the media giant. Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted content at Nat Geo, introduced the unconventional idea during a keynote session at the Realscreen event in New Orleans.

McDonald, who brought his extensive experience from the BBC to Nat Geo 18 months ago, expressed his initial jest about turning one of their series into a theme park attraction. “Wouldn’t it be great if one of our shows became a theme park ride at Disney World?” he mused. However, he emphasized that certain shows, like the intense documentary series Trafficked, wouldn’t fit the amusement park mold.

While delving into upcoming projects like The Cult: One Day In America about the Jonestown Massacre and Tsunami covering the Boxing Day tsunami, McDonald acknowledged the industry’s shifts over the past 18 months. Despite facing budget constraints, he remains optimistic about Nat Geo’s future slate, emphasizing a commitment to experimentation and risk-taking.

The network is transitioning from long-running series to more focused, limited series, such as Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and titles featuring Hollywood heavyweights like Will Smith. McDonald sees this evolution as part of Nat Geo’s unique position within the broader Disney ecosystem, a potential that he believes has not yet been fully explored.

Disney owns National Geographic as part of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The deal, completed in 2019, included various media assets, with National Geographic becoming a part of Disney’s extensive portfolio.

This acquisition allowed Disney to integrate National Geographic’s content and brand into its media empire. National Geographic is known for its high-quality documentaries, educational programming, and publications focused on science, exploration, and culture. Disney’s ownership provides opportunities for cross-platform collaborations and incorporating National Geographic’s content into various Disney properties.

The potential theme park ride exemplifies how Disney may explore innovative ways to leverage National Geographic’s content within its entertainment offerings.

Would you want to see a National Geographic theme park ride inside Disney World? Where would you place it?