Mickey Mouse’s Surprising Salary Revealed in Disneyland

How much do iconic Disney characters actually get paid?

A total of 1,700 Disneyland performers are seeking to unionize under the Actor’s Equity Association, which has represented the Walt Disney World Resort for over four decades. While rides and attractions may be Disney’s biggest draw when it comes to pure attendance, seeing characters like Mickey Mouse, Snow White, Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, and Spider-Man is a huge bonus to the already-magical theme parks.

Character greetings make up a large portion of the overall Disney theme park experience. Whether guests are interacting with the swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow or encountering various superheroes inside Avengers Campus, there’s a near-unlimited supply of friendly and not so friendly) faces for guests of all ages to get up close and personal with.

One thing guests may not have considered is how much these performers are actually getting paid, and with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts bringing in billions in revenue year over year, it’s an extremely valid question. A new report from The Orange County Register breaks down cast member pay.

Disneyland’s expansive list of 35,000 employees is represented by a total of 26 different unions, with the resort’s 1,100 character performers and 600 parade performers having no representation until now. Magic United is what these remaining cast members are calling themselves, seeking better pay and safer work conditions, among other things.

Character performers employed by the Disneyland Resort are paid $24.15 per hour and receive an additional $4.75 per hour if they perform on stage. The pay rates do not differ based on which character cast members are portrayed, no matter how popular they may be. These performers add to the Disney theme park experience in a multitude of ways, from providing magic to guests throughout the theme parks to interacting with them during special dining experiences.

Base pay has increased from $20 to $24.15 since union organizing initially began, according to Actor’s Equity Association. These developments follow a longstanding attempt to raise Disneyland’s base minimum wage to $20 in 2023.

In Walt Disney World, character and parade performers are paid between $21.30 to $23 per hour.

Do these numbers surprise you?