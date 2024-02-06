Knott’s Berry Farm Officially Closed, Multi-Day Notice Confirmed

Knott’s Berry Farm has been closed for multiple days now, as the theme park has confirmed that its gates will remain shuttered today as California continues to fight through its ongoing state of emergency.

For residents in southern California, the past few days have been nothing but rain. Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom enacted a state of emergency as storms worsened, with high wind speeds and flash floods affecting multiple counties, putting residents’ lives at risk. Yesterday, we confirmed that multiple theme parks in the area shut down, including Knott’s Berry Farm. Additionally, we saw Six Flags Magic Mountain shut its gates, and Disneyland Resort even cut back its closing times for Disneyland Park and Disney California Resort.

Today, the theme park shared again that they will remain closed.

Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) wrote: “Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm and the California Marketplace will be closed today, Tuesday, February 6. Tickets purchased for today will be valid until February 25, 2024.” This gives guests only 19 days to use their tickets.

While many certainly want to find a way to ride Ghost Rider, experience the Peanuts Celebration, explore Calico and Ghost Town, all while eating some Boysenberry jam, this shutdown policy can negatively impact guests. Knott’s Berry Farm is minutes from Disneyland, meaning it is located in a rather touristy area of Orange County.

The park is certainly made up of many locals as is Disneyland; however, it attracts many tourists as well. There is even a hotel named after the theme park that is ready to accept guests from around the world. When guests are visiting for a short time on vacation, they may not have the option to change their park dates around and use their ticket in the future. When Inside the Magic asked about the refund policy for tickets, guest services alerted us that the tickets have been given an extended time for usage but will not be refunded.

Fans did comment on the social media announcement regarding refund options, “I will return home tomorrow morning. Unused by 25th. Can I get my money back?” There is always a chance that Knott’s Berry Farm can change their refund policy or make an exception; however, as we stated, we were told no.

This can leave out-of-town guests with a hole in their wallet and their theme park-loving hearts.

That being said, today may not be a day anyone would want to visit a theme park.

CNN reported, “A powerful storm system has drenched parts of California, leaving at least two people dead, knocking out power and prompting dangerous mudslides and rivers of debris stretching across neighborhoods. The rain – and in some areas, the heavy snow – isn’t over just yet. Here’s what’s happening:

More rain and snow: Showers and occasional bouts of steady rain will continue across Southern California Tuesday. An additional inch of rain is possible for valley areas, with 1 to 3 inches in the foothills. Since Sunday, some areas in Los Angeles County have seen nearly 1 foot of rain. Rain and potential flash flooding will expand Tuesday into western Arizona, southern Nevada and southwestern Utah as the storm slowly moves east. A Level 2 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall is in effect Tuesday for these areas, according to the Weather Prediction Center.”

At the moment, there have been over 300 mudslides recorded, with more than 150,000 customers across California without power early Tuesday morning.

“Storms can change quickly, but let me be clear: This storm is a serious weather event,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. “This has the potential to be a historic storm — severe winds, thunderstorms and even brief tornadoes.”

With some cars nearly under water in parts of southern California, it seems unlikely that Mrs. Knott’s chicken would be attainable for some.

This is now the second day that Knott’s Berry Farm has remained closed, which has become quite the pattern over the past few weeks. Guests traveling to southern California to enjoy the theme parks should always keep an eye on the forecast, as Knott’s will tend to shut down with little warning, as we saw today when the weather is not too great.

Would rain deter you from visiting a theme park?