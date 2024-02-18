“F**k Disney,” Filmmaker Rebels Against Company

In an apparent act of rebellion, a filmmaker decided to include a hidden message in a Disney movie. Someone is not happy with Mickey Mouse.

The Walt Disney Company has been a staple of family fun for one hundred years, bringing magic to life with timeless stories that reach the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. However, some Disney projects have been tainted by rumors and controversies.

Such was the case of The Lion King, which sparked debate among viewers almost immediately after its release in June of 1994. Many viewers started commenting they were seeing and hearing hidden messages in Disney movies, which was all the rage then.

For The Lion King, in particular, one of the most popular rumors was that the clouds of dust that formed after adult Simba flopped to the ground during one scene about halfway into the movie appeared to form the word “SEX.” However, former Disney Animator Tom Bancroft debunked this theory in 2022.

However, the latest discovery in a Disney movie is much harder to ignore once you see it. The TikTok account @does_it_hold_up, which specializes in catching hard-to-notice details in movies, recently posted a video about Disney’s 1999 movie Inspector Gadget.

The video mentions that one of the first newspapers shown in the movie shows two hidden details. The first references a previous role played by Matthew Broderick — who plays Inspector Gadget in the film — and reads, “Not since Ferris Bueller himself has there been such school-wide kudos.” Broderick played the role of Ferris Bueller in the 1986 movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

However, the second detail is not as friendly. On the contrary, it apparently rebels against The Walt Disney Company with an obscene message.

As @does_it_hold_up points out, if viewers look at the first letter of every non-indented line in two of the newspaper’s paragraphs, they can clearly see the words “f**k” and “Disney.” “It seems like some animator who was working on the movie was not enjoying their time at The Walt Disney Company. And now their message of “F**k Disney” will be known forever,” they added.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

You can watch Inspector Gadget — featuring Matthew Broderick, Don Adams, Andy Heyward, and Michelle Trachtenberg — and its sequel, Inspector Gadget 2 (2003), in Disney+ now. You can click here to “Go, Go, Gadget!” to The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service.

