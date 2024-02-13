Elon Musk Now Using Mickey Mouse in His Company

Billionaire Elon Musk has taken aim at The Walt Disney Company and has a new use for Mickey Mouse.

Elon Musk— who is best known for his ventures with Tesla, SpaceX, and most recently, purchasing Twitter and turning the platform into X– has been connected to Disney quite often, particularly in the last few weeks. A couple of months ago, Disney joined several other companies in removing its advertising from X amid “antisemitic content” that had been posted on the platform.

Since that point, Musk called out the House of Mouse, and the two sides have been enthralled in a number of controversies on opposite sides of the spectrum. Just recently, Elon Musk took to his company X’s platform to post a photo of Mickey Mouse, well a figure that looked like Mickey Mouse. In the meme, Mickey’s ears are turned upside-down and Musk captioned the photo “Deez Nuts.”

The tweet has since received more than 45.5 million views, 358,000 likes, 37,000 retweets, and 18,000 comments.

Of course, the most notable pieces of news related to Disney and Elon Musk have to do with the rumors that the billionaire is taking aim at buying the company. Disney– which owns numerous properties, including the Disney Parks, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and many others– has an estimated market cap of more than $200 billion. It should be noted that Elon Musk’s net worth is estimated at more than $201 billion.

Of course, the rumors about him buying the company stem from a viral video at the premiere of the film Lola (2024). Musk was seen with Disney shareholder Nelson Peltz.

“I’m just here with friends… Thinking about what companies to acquire.” The SpaceX CEO then made a face as he walked off.

Peltz, a renowned billionaire and businessman, has garnered recent attention for his aspirations to enact substantial alterations to the board of The Walt Disney Company with his “restore the magic” campaign. His objective is to address perceived shortcomings in the company’s recent projects and statements through shareholder advocacy.

Peltz has been taking aim at Bob Iger since the Disney CEO was reinstated into the job. The businessman has been eyeing a spot on the board, and there is a proxy fight going on right now, heading into Disney’s April 3 Annual Meet of Shareholders. Just recently, Disney posted an open letter to shareholders, urging them not to vote for Trian Group nominees Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo.

“The Disney Board of Directors does not endorse the Trian Group nominees, Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo,” the letter stated, “or the Blackwells nominees, Craig Hatkoff, Jessica Schell and Leah Solivan, and believes that they do not possess the appropriate range of talent, skill, perspective and/or expertise to effectively support the Board’s ongoing efforts to drive profitable growth and shareholder value creation in the face of continuing, industry-wide challenges.”

While Musk has been associated with Peltz, he also fueled the Disney controversy even more this past month when it was revealed that fired Mandalorian star Gina Carano was filing a lawsuit against Lucasfilm and Disney, being funded by Elon Musk. At the time she was fired, the company issued a statement saying that “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities are abhorrent & unacceptable.”

“The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time. My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.”

Carano is seeking reinstatement into her Mandalorian role and compensation for lost income and future employment opportunities.

“Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney,” Musk stated on the social media platform.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments with Disney, Elon Musk, and much more.