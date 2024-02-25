Guests Take Cover From Brutal Ice Storm at Disneyland Park

A Disney resort was hit by a brutal hail storm at the start of the weekend.

Related: Tom Cruise Brought Into ‘Snow White’ Rachel Zegler Controversy

Even though the Disney parks are known for their magical properties, even Disney is susceptible to Mother Nature, with storms overtaking Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France, over the weekend. Guests visiting both Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park were caught in a heavy hail storm Friday, with hail and ice covering the resort.

A video of the storm was captured by Disneyland Paris reporting site DLP Report (@DLPReport), which shared the video on X (Twitter):

A flash hail storm is hitting the Resort. To the ponchos!

⛈️ A flash hail storm is hitting the Resort. To the ponchos! pic.twitter.com/OAgXhiUcaQ — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 23, 2024

Related: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Gets Surprising Update

Guests quickly took cover as the hail hit the parks, though the storm did not last too long. Storms are a lot more common than you may think at the Disney parks, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, as well as the international theme park destinations being hit by inclement weather. Earlier this month, the Disneyland Resort closed early due to safety concerns regarding inclement weather conditions in California. Other iconic California theme park locations closed long with Disneyland, like SeaWorld San Diego and Knott’s Berry Farm.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is one of Disney’s most visually stunning theme park destinations ever built, featuring a beautiful rendition of Sleeping Beauty Castle as well as two theme parks for guests to enjoy. From classics like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to unique twists on iconic rides like Hyperspace Mountain and Phantom Manor, there’s a lot to do at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Guests looking for a break from the theme parks can head over to Disney Village, which acts as the resort’s premier shopping and dining destination.

There’s been a lot happening at the European resort, most notably with its premier hotel destination: Disneyland Hotel. This location reopened at the start of 2024 following a year-long refurbishment. The hotel itself revolved around many upgrades, both in terms of form and function, offering guests a totally revamped experience.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney theme park ride?