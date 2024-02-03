Disney World Finally Restores Pre-Pandemic Feature to One Park

Disney World’s Hollywood Studios has finally brought back a feature missing since the pandemic.

For the first time since 2020, guests at the park can once again build their own lightsabers at Tattooine Traders – without the aid of a cast member.

While the Build-A-Lightsaber experience has been open for a while, cast members have been the only ones allowed to physically handle the various pieces and make a guest’s chosen design a reality due to concerns over the transmission of COVID-19.

Now, parkgoers are free to pick and choose their own pieces from the plastic buffet.

A similar experience is available at Savi’s Workshop in the park’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Guests can design and take home a more realistic-looking blade for $249.99 per lightsaber, plus tax. Add-ons are also available for purchase, with crystal upgrades and luxury sabers costing up to $400.

Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy.

Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order!

However, Build-A-Lightsaber is considerably cheaper at Tattooine Traders – the gift shop located at the exit of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue – where it costs $29.99 (plus tax) for a guest to design and build a single-blade lightsaber and $44.99 (plus tax) for a double-blade lightsaber. Guests have the freedom to choose the color of their blade, as well as the emitter and hilt designs.

Build-A-Lightsaber is available to guests at Tattooine Traders throughout Disney Hollywood Studios’ operating hours.

Have you ever built a lightsaber at a Disney theme park? Let us know in the comments!