Disney World Issues Warning, Resort-Wide Outage To Affect Guests

Walt Disney World Resort has issued a warning for guests staying during one of the busiest times of the year.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” may seem like a dream to many Disney World guests, but the reality is that even at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and the Disney Resorts, there is a business operation happening and this sometimes involves inconveniences.

Such will be the case for Disney World guests staying at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort this Friday.

According to a message from Disney, there is a planned power outage to be conducted between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Resort guests have been made aware of this outage, but this absolutely can affect your stay if you’re a night owl who’ll be getting back to your hotel room late or if you’re getting up early to start the next day.

Inspired by the world of music, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is a budget-friendly resort that immerses guests in a playful atmosphere filled with giant musical instruments and whimsical décor. The resort features five themed areas, each celebrating a different genre of music, from jazz to rock ‘n’ roll. Guests can enjoy spacious and colorful rooms adorned with musical motifs, along with amenities like pools, a food court, and a gift shop.

This outage comes during one of the busiest weekends of the year, President’s Day weekend. With a long weekend for many, it’s common to see wait times rise to historical levels during the weekend. It should be noted that Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is sold out for Friday night.

Navigating Walt Disney World during peak times when heavy crowds are present requires careful planning and strategic maneuvers to maximize your enjoyment and minimize wait times. First and foremost, it’s crucial to arrive early to the parks, ideally before they open, to take advantage of shorter lines and cooler temperatures. Consider utilizing the Disney Genie+ service or individual Lightning Lane selections to skip long queues for popular attractions. While most attractions are included in Disney Genie+ service, it’s important to note that you need to stack these selections to get the most out of your visit.

In addition, the most popular attractions in terms of wait times can only be accessed with an a-la-carte Individual Lightning Lane pass. These attractions include the following:

Secondly, familiarize yourself with the park layout and prioritize your must-see attractions. Utilize the My Disney Experience app to check wait times in real time and make informed decisions about which rides to visit first. It’s also wise to book dining reservations in advance to avoid long waits for meals during peak dining hours.

Lastly, don’t forget to take breaks throughout the day to rest, hydrate, and recharge. Consider seeking out quieter areas of the parks, such as gardens or shaded spots, to escape the crowds momentarily. By planning ahead, staying flexible, and utilizing available resources, you can navigate Walt Disney World during heavy crowds with ease and make the most of your magical experience.

