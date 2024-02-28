Announced: Disney World Officially Changing 15 Locations

March marks the start of Women’s History Month, and what better way to honor the occasion than by celebrating the culinary talents of women across Walt Disney World Resort?

From delectable desserts to refreshing beverages, the resort is rolling out a lineup of delicious offerings inspired by the passions and creations of its talented female chefs and mixologists, including changes to 15 major locations.

EPCOT

Connections Eatery (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Lychee Green Tea: Pomegranate-hibiscus green tea with lychee, lime juice, and pomegranate boba pearls (New)

Crafted by Food and Beverage Coordinator Liz, this refreshing beverage reflects her love for her heritage and her dedication to sharing her favorite flavors with guests.

Sunshine Seasons (Available March 1 through 31)

Moana Milkshake: Orange cream milkshake with whipped cream, seashells, pearls, and a Moana coin (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Transport yourself to the tropics with this enchanting milkshake inspired by the adventurous spirit of Moana.

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Currently available through May 27)

Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake: Indulge in this delightful dessert inspired by Pastry Sous Chef Jess’ childhood memories and her passion for creating fruit-based delicacies.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts (Available March 1 through 31)

Feathered Friends Mousse Dome: Lavender-white chocolate mousse, orange blossom cake, chocolate coating, chocolate flakes, white chocolate feathers, and buttercream (New)

Pastry Assistant Sous Chef Kristen’s creation captures the vibrant colors of the macaws that grace Discovery Island, spreading joy to guests daily.

Nomad Lounge (Available March 1 through 31)

Tequila and Pineapple Cocktail: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, pineapple juice, tepache syrup, and St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram (New)

Toast to Women’s History Month with a cocktail featuring Casa Dragones Tequila, founded by Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, the first female Maestra Tequilera.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Dockside Diner (Available March 1 through May 31; mobile order available)

Princess of Alderaan Shake: Salted caramel shake topped with whipped cream, edible glitter, and mini cinnamon rolls (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Embark on a flavor-filled journey with this decadent shake inspired by the courage and grace of Princess Leia.

Fairfax Fare (Available starting March 1; mobile order available)

Belle Cup of Enchantment: Cranberry and passion fruit-orange-guava juice topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Sip on this enchanting concoction inspired by the beloved tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Magic Kingdom Park

Golden Oak Outpost (Available March 1 through 31)

Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with strawberry dipping sauce

Indulge in a taste of New Orleans with these delectable beignets inspired by Princess Tiana’s culinary skills.

Main Street Bakery (Available March 1 through 31)

Minnie Mouse Cupcake: Chocolate chip cupcake with cheesecake filling topped with chocolate buttercream, chocolate “ears,” and a chocolate bow (New)

Celebrate the iconic Minnie Mouse with this adorable and delicious cupcake creation.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and End Zone Food Court (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Banana Pudding Cheesecake: Banana cheesecake with vanilla pudding and vanilla wafer crust

Pastry Assistant Sous Chef Janell infuses classic dessert flavors into this special cheesecake, creating a delightful treat reminiscent of her Jamaican roots.

Boma – Flavors of Africa and The Mara at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

South African Vegetable Bowl: Curried vegetable stew, pilau rice, kale slaw, dried fruit achar, and avocado-tahini sauce (Plant-based)

Sous Chef Khuloud celebrates her heritage with this flavorful dish inspired by South African and Syrian flavors.

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort (Available March 1 through 31)

Tea Time Salad: Endive and arugula salad with strawberries, lavender-fennel pollen-infused goat cheese, and an Earl Grey vinaigrette

Sous Chef Chelsea puts her unique twist on this salad, inspired by the flavors of an afternoon tea.

The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort (Available March 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Cauliflower Bisque: Creamy cauliflower bisque, harissa, and roasted pistachio gremolata (New)

Sous Chef Lauren’s recipe, inspired by her mother, offers a creamy and slightly spicy flavor, perfect for a cozy meal.

As you embark on your culinary journey through Walt Disney World Resort this Women’s History Month, savor not only the delectable flavors but also the stories and inspirations behind each dish.

For more information, please visit Disney’s official website.

What do you think of these changes coming to Disney World locations this March? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!