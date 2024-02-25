Is this Marvel’s new direction?

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s poignant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans relinquishing the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe confronts even more daunting challenges. The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are now on the cusp of uncertainty with the end of the Thanos (Josh Brolin) centered Infinity Saga. Considering Marvel Studios’ recent difficulties with critical and audience reception (and inevitably, box office woes), as well as the ousting of Jonathan Majors, who played the Multiverse Saga’s main villain, Kang the Conqueror, The Walt Disney Company and Marvel President Kevin Feige are now scrambling behind the scenes to fix the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and revive interest in the superhero IP. Now, Deadpool & WolverineAKA Deadpool 3, will mark the MCU’s first proper foray into R-rated movies, following Disney+’s first Mature-rated Marvel series, Echo (2023) Following the expansion into Disney+ (Disney Plus), the award-winning original series WandaVision (2021) is set to spawn two spinoff series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), expanding its narrative. These series include Vision Quest, expected to debut around 2025, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness), focusing on the witch Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn. Recent reports indicate that Marvel might be trying something new with the upcoming Agatha series, which may take on a surprising bent and veer into more mature, horror territory. Related: Disney Seemingly Admits to Trolling Fans With Reported Series Name Change New Direction For Upcoming Disney+ Show?

According to insider source Scarlet Witch Updates, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries might introduce horror elements to the MCU, which would be a departure for Marvel television and the Marvel universe as a whole.

Even though Spider-Man and horror director Sam Raimi took on 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and brought a few minor horror tropes to the series, mostly with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, it seems as if the MCU is ready for something a bit more explicitly “horror”.

The following may contain horror imagery unsuitable for younger readers, including blood.

Scarlet Witch Updates shares the following image of the character of Sadako Yamamura (Samara Morgan in the 2002 Gore Verbinski remake) from The Ring, crawling on the ceiling covered in blood:

Agatha be like that in one episode. 🔮👀

