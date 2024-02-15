Major Changes Are Coming to Magic Kingdom This Month

If you’ve been planning a trip to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, prepare to make some alterations beginning this month.

Magic Kingdom, the most popular theme park in the world today, welcomes millions of Disney World guests who are looking to ride iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, and many more. Guests come not just to enjoy the thrills and excitement of rides inside the Disney World theme park, but to also experience the “Disney Magic” that comes with parades, meet and greets, and entertainment offerings.

If you’re planning to visit Magic Kingdom beginning February 18 or past that date this year, you should know that the theme park is preparing to change several offerings.

Beginning February 18, numerous entertainment offerings will see their schedule altered. This is an important note for those who have planned their vacations months in advance and are attempting to work in these shows while also navigating Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations.

First, the Festival of Fantasy Parade will begin having two parades per day beginning February 18. Currently, the parade is only offered at 3:00 p.m. each day. However, beginning then, it will be back to its old schedule of 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily. Please note that Disney has not updated the showtimes for the Festival of Fantasy past March 3, 2024, at this time.

On this same day, the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will begin with a major shift that will put the entertainment offering in the afternoon. Currently, the cavalcade is being offered twice per day– at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.– but it will shift to just once per day at 5:10 p.m. to make way for Festival of Fantasy’s two performances.

The Dapper Dans will also see their showtimes shift slightly beginning on February 18, with shows taking place at 9:00 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:40 p.m. daily.

Finally, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will have some new times for its performances. The show, which takes place at Cinderella Castle, will 10:00 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 1:55 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

In March, there’s also one more significant change that Disney World guests should know. Beginning March 10, Happily Ever After will begin its showing at 8:30 p.m. instead of its current 8:00 p.m. time. This coincides with Daylight Savings Time. We should expect that the nighttime spectacular will be pushed back yet again once the summer months arrive.

For the most up-to-date information on showtimes and more, please visit the My Disney Experience app.

