Disney Extends Free “Fastpass” Service for All Theme Park Guests

A certain Disney resort made an unprecedented decision.
The Tokyo Disney Resort announced that it will be extending its Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass to all guests visiting the resort. This new system operates similarly to Disney Genie+ at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, but Tokyo’s version of the pass is free to all guests.
In 2023, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that a brand-new pass would be offered to guests as part of the resort’s 40th anniversary celebration. The Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass became available in July of 2023 and was expected to continue until the resort’s 40th anniversary festivities ended on April 1, 2024. This new announcement states that guests will be able to use the free pass well after the April date.
Much like Disney Genie+, there are certain rides and attractions that are part of this service. Below are the attractions that are featured on the anniversary pass:
Tokyo Disneyland
Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Space Mountain
Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters
Big Thunder Mountain
Pooh’s Hunny Hunt
Haunted Mansion
Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!
Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
Turtle Talk
Nemo & Friends SeaRider
The Magic Lamp Theater
Raging Spirits
The Tokyo Disney Resort announced the extension of the pass on Tuesday, February 6, sparking excitement among fans and guests alike. The Japanese theme park resort also recently revealed its up-to-date earnings report, with Tokyo Disney bringing in millions.
The Tokyo Disney Resort managed to increase numbers across the board, with revenue and profits rising significantly over the previous year. The resort attributed this success in large part to an increase in attendance, with both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea parks receiving a far greater number of guests when compared to the previous fiscal year. The resort also noted that the number of international guests rose as well, indicating that Tokyo Disney is becoming a lot more popular with tourists.
The extension of this free pass will undoubtedly help bring in even more guests to the resort.