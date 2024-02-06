Crew Member Falls To His Death on Marvel Set

While preparing the set for the new Marvel Studios series Wonder Man for Disney+, a crew member tragically fell to his death.

According to a report from Deadline, Juan Carlos Osorio, a rigger working at CBS Radford Studios, tragically fell from the catwalk, dying at the scene.

Osorio was working on the set for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man. A Marvel spokesperson confirmed the accident, issuing a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

The Wonder Man series originally began filming in April 2023 but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production is set to resume next month. It will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner. Initially created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck, the miniseries was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, who worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Hawkeye, respectively.

Wonder Man follows the titular hero, AKA actor Simon Williams, when he is “thrust into the world of superheroes” after developing powers of his own.

The miniseries stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his performances as Black Manta in Aquaman (2018) and Dr. Manhattan in the HBO series Watchmen, as Simon Williams/Wonder Man, Ben Kingsley reprising his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 (2013) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper, and the legendary Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan. It also features Lauren Glazier and Josh Gad in undisclosed roles.

Inside the Magic sends its condolences to Juan Carlos Osorio’s family and friends.