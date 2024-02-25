Explosive Chocolate Incident Reported at Disney, Immediately Forces Ride Stop

The safety of guests is one of the top priorities of Disney World cast members, but sadly, there may sometimes be guests who break the rules, placing themselves and others in danger, regardless of warnings and rules being given out by cast members.

No matter what Disney attraction you ride, guests will be told in one form or another to keep their arms and legs in the ride vehicle at all times. This means do not get up, do not try to jump out, as that can not only leave you injured, but it will stop the entire attraction for all parties riding. While this may sound like a common sense rule, it is one that is often broken.

Sometimes, guests have excuses for evacuating a moving attraction without consent, like fear or illness — neither of which warrants a guest to jump out of a ride of course, but it is something that happens in a clear moment of panic. Other guests may think its a good idea to jump out of their ride vehicle because they dropped a personal belonging like their ears or sunglasses.

The most recent ride “jumper”, had an excuse that we have certainly never heard of before.

Disney TikToker and former cast member StHooch (@StHooch) recently made a reaction video of another guest’s video where The Seas with Nemo & Friends came to a stop.

In the video, we can see what appears to be a female guest standing outside of her clamshell. It appears she felt it necessary to get out of the ride vehicle because there was some leftover chocolate on the floor of the shell, which touched her partner’s $1000 tennis shoes, leaving the guest visibly upset.

This incident caused the ride to stop as the guest wanted to get information as to how she could get reimbursed for the tennis shoes by Disney.

StHooch spoke about their experience with guests bringing in overly expensive items to Disney World, like $10,000 strollers, and having them stolen by guests. It seems that expecting a refund is not uncommon; however, the creator goes on to state that Disney will not give out refunds.

As Walt Disney World Resort is a theme park, guests should dress accordingly. The park is filled with lots of children, and while cast members are always finding ways to keep everything clean, guests are outside and should not expect pristine conditions that will leave their shoes without a spec of dirt, so that a small chocolate stain does not become an explosive incident, stopping an entire attraction.

Jumping out of ride vehicles, as we mentioned, while not at all allowed, sadly happens more often than not and can be very dangerous.

Shanghai Disneyland recently saw a near-deadly incident on Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, when a child jumped out of the ride vehicle as they dropped a pair of ears. As the ride is trackless, the child did not know what direction it would turn to next, when they happened to be right in its way. In the end, the ride vehicle pinned the child down to the ground, nearly running them over. Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained, but it certainly could have ended a lot more gruesome.

The Seas with Nemo and Friends is a very slow-moving Disney attraction, which is likely how the guest was able to escape the ride vehicle; however, it can certainly still cause injury if moving while a guest is on the track.

Have you ever seen a guest evacuate a Disney attraction on their own accord?