Disney Guests Find “Disgusting” Note Placed on Top of Autistic Child

One parent was shaken during a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom when another guest left a “disgusting” note on top of their autistic child. The stranger allegedly felt that the family’s parenting style was “killing” their four-year-old son.

The incident took place during Feathered Friends in Flight!, a live show in the Asia section of the Walt Disney World Resort theme park. “Join the animal behavior specialists for a behind-the-scenes look at the free-flying birds of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park,” Disney writes. “Visit Anandapur Theater to learn how these specialists care for and train their feathered friends.”

Reddit user u/Teh_Best86 explained that their four-year-old qualifies for a wheelchair tag on his stroller, meaning the family was seated in accessible seating at Anandapur Theater. They allowed their son to play a silent, colorful math game on his tablet that helps him “stay calm sometimes in new areas.”

The parent noticed that the family behind them allowed their kids to sit on nearby reserved disability seats but decided not to confront them because the children were little. It wasn’t until the show ended that they realized one of the adults in that family left the “disgusting” note on top of the four-year-old’s stroller.

“You are killing that boy by letting him use that tablet,” the note allegedly read.

“I’m truly sorry you couldn’t get your children to stop looking at my son’s comfort tool so he is comfortable at a new show with his family,” the guest wrote. “While I never expected to see something so mean written, I do want to commend the staff there for letting me file a report, and listening to me and my wife discuss this with you.”

“I hope that maybe Disney can thaw that frozen heart you have,” they quipped.

Their experience improved after a “caring” Disney’s Animal Kingdom cast member named Bethany stepped in.

“The amount of love that Disney shows my son when we visit keeps making us go back, so we’re already looking forward to the next time,” the guest concluded.

Never make assumptions about other families at Walt Disney World Resort. Instead of leaving a note, approach a Disney cast member if you are concerned about the safety of another guest.

