‘Yellowstone’ Star Leaves Acting Behind, Abandons Series

Yellowstone fans will bid farewell to another beloved cast member.

There have been numerous Yellowstone fans mourning the fact that the original series is coming to an end and that Kevin Costner may not even be returning for the final portion of Yellowstone Season 5 to close the chapter on his character, John Dutton. Now, it seems that another actor will be calling it quits, as well.

Luke Grimes, who plays the role of Kayce Dutton in the television series, is reportedly giving up acting. The actor will finish up the final episodes of Yellowstone and then will be moving forward with his music career. An insider close to the star says he “isn’t pursuing any other acting gigs at this time.”

While this may seem insignificant, this gives fans an important update about the future of the series moving forward, including one highly-anticipated spinoff. Recently, prominent Entertainment Journalist Matthew Belloni shared that the plan– at least for now– is to not have Costner return for the final few episodes as the show officially says its goodbye and makes way for the two spinoff series.

The first spinoff, titled Yellowstone 2024, will explore a present-day story, while the second, Yellowstone 1944, will serve as a prequel. Following the success of previous spinoffs, 1883 and 1923, these new additions aim to continue the franchise’s compelling storytelling and take audiences on thrilling new journeys.

Of course, the thinking behind Yellowstone 2024 was that other cast members– such as Luke Grimes, as well as others like Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)– would continue to reprise their roles in the new spinoff, which would explore the ranch and much more after John Dutton. With Grimes leaving acting behind, this confirms he won’t be involved in the spinoff and that other characters will be highlighted in the new story.

For those who haven’t seen the show, Yellowstone is a gripping television series that takes viewers into the intense and ruthless world of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Montana wilderness, the show delves into themes of power, family loyalty, and the clash between modernity and tradition.

Yellowstone is currently streaming on Peacock. It can also be purchased or rented on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

What do you think the future holds for the Yellowstone franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!