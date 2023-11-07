Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’ as Show Comes to End

Actor Kevin Costner has become one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood, especially for his role as John Dutton in the renowned television series Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is a highly acclaimed American television series that premiered in 2018, starring Kevin Costner in a central role. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, has gained immense popularity for its gripping narrative, stunning cinematography, and a stellar ensemble cast.

Kevin Costner takes on the role of John Dutton, a sixth-generation cattle rancher who is determined to preserve his family’s sprawling Montana ranch from various external threats. Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton is a testament to his acting prowess, as he brings a commanding presence to the character. His stoic and complex portrayal captures the essence of a man deeply connected to his land and family, willing to go to great lengths to protect what he holds dear. Costner’s performance in Yellowstone reaffirms his status as a legendary actor in the industry.

Costner’s on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast, including his adult children, played by Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), adds depth and emotional complexity to the family dynamics at the heart of the show. His interactions with the enigmatic ranch hand Rip Wheeler, portrayed by Cole Hauser, also stand out as a memorable aspect of the series. The show weaves a web of power struggles, crime, and politics that create a captivating and suspenseful storyline, further showcasing Costner’s ability to anchor a series of this magnitude.

Through nearly five full seasons, Kevin Costner has served as the central figure for the drama, which has amassed a loyal legion of fans. However, uncertainty abounds surrounding the second part of Yellowstone Season 5, which is set to be the last. The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that the final episodes of Yellowstone would premiere in November 2024.

There was speculation that the main series could potentially continue with the characters we’ve come to know without John Dutton, but that won’t be the case after all.

There have been multiple reports indicating that Kevin Costner would not be returning for Season 5 Part 2, or that he would have a limited role in the final episodes of the series. Taylor Sheridan has not confirmed that to be the case, but it seems like almost a foregone conclusion at this point that Costner won’t be nearly as involved with the final episodes as he was in the past leading up to this point.

In a previous divorce proceeding, Costner said that Paramount “walked away” from negotiations.

“We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons [and] there were issues with the creative,” he said.

While it does seem that we’ll at least see Costner in the final few episodes– though limited– multiple reports have shared that Costner won’t be a part of the Yellowstone 2024 series, which is set to be a spinoff of the beloved show. Though there has been speculation that names like Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser could potentially continue to work together to be a part of the new show– which certainly seems to be an idea that fans would be interested in– the one name that has not come up is Kevin Costner.

Of course, this leads fans to speculate as to what might happen with Costner’s character in the final few episodes. Some have surmised that John Dutton may die. Others have shared that they believe he’ll give the ranch to his family to run. No matter how the series ends, there’s no doubt that fans will be interested to see how Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the writers and producers say goodbye to John Dutton’s character.

As a matter of fact, that may be the most anticipated portion of these final few episodes.

What do you think the future holds for the Yellowstone franchise?